Absolutely no cookout is complete without macaroni salad. This summer side dish is the perfect pairing for grilled food, be it ribs, burgers, sausages or barbecued chicken, but it totally shines on its own too.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup macaroni
- 1/2 bell pepper, diced (about 1/2 cup)
- 2 scallions, sliced thin (about 1/4 cup)
- 1/4 Cup shredded carrot
- 1-2 stalks celery, diced (1/2 cup)
- 5 Tablespoons mayonnaise
- 2 Teaspoons yellow mustard
- 1/2 Teaspoon sugar
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: Bring a pot of salted water to a rolling boil, Cook 1 cup macaroni to al dente, according to package directions. Drain pasta, rinse with cold water, and set aside.
Step 2: In a medium bowl, mix together cooked macaroni, 1/2 cup diced bell pepper, 2 sliced scallions, 1/4 cup shredded carrot, and 1/2 cup diced celery.
Step 3: Add 5 tablespoons mayonnaise, 2 teaspoons yellow mustard, 1/2 teaspoon sugar, salt, and pepper to bowl. Combine well.
Step 4: Cover macaroni salad and allow to chill in the refrigerator for 4 hours or overnight.