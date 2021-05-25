  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

All-American Macaroni Salad

May 25, 2021 | 2:21pm
No cookout is complete without it
macaroni salad recipe
Carolyn Menyes/The Daily Meal

Absolutely no cookout is complete without macaroni salad. This summer side dish is the perfect pairing for grilled food, be it ribs, burgers, sausages or barbecued chicken, but it totally shines on its own too.

Ready in
4 h 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
6
Servings
158
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup macaroni
  • 1/2 bell pepper, diced (about 1/2 cup)
  • 2 scallions, sliced thin (about 1/4 cup)
  • 1/4 Cup shredded carrot
  • 1-2 stalks celery, diced (1/2 cup)
  • 5 Tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 2 Teaspoons yellow mustard
  • 1/2 Teaspoon sugar
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: Bring a pot of salted water to a rolling boil, Cook 1 cup macaroni to al dente, according to package directions. Drain pasta, rinse with cold water, and set aside.

Step 2: In a medium bowl, mix together cooked macaroni, 1/2 cup diced bell pepper, 2 sliced scallions, 1/4 cup shredded carrot, and 1/2 cup diced celery.

Step 3: Add 5 tablespoons mayonnaise, 2 teaspoons yellow mustard, 1/2 teaspoon sugar, salt, and pepper to bowl. Combine well.

Step 4: Cover macaroni salad and allow to chill in the refrigerator for 4 hours or overnight.

All-American Macaroni Salad