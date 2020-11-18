Easy Cranberry Sauce

While cranberry sauce can be one of those Thanksgiving dishes you buy at the store, we’re not talking about slicing up the canned stuff and calling it “homemade.” We’re talking about a real, fresh cranberry chutney made with only three ingredients: orange juice, sugar and a 12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup orange juice
- 1 Cup sugar
- 1 12-ounce bag fresh or frozen cranberries
Directions
In a medium-sized saucepan, add 1 cup orange juice and 1 cup sugar.
Over medium heat, stir until the sugar is completely dissolved in the orange juice, about 3-5 minutes.
Add the cranberries.
Allow the cranberries to cook in the orange juice and sugar combination, lightly stirring occasionally, until the majority of the cranberries have “popped,” about 10 minutes.
Transfer the cranberry sauce into a glass bowl with a lid. Refrigerate at least 4 hours.
Serve.