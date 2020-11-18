  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
4.5
2 ratings

Easy Cranberry Sauce

November 18, 2020 | 12:50pm
By
Three ingredients is all you need!
Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

While cranberry sauce can be one of those Thanksgiving dishes you buy at the store, we’re not talking about slicing up the canned stuff and calling it “homemade.” We’re talking about a real, fresh cranberry chutney made with only three ingredients: orange juice, sugar and a 12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries.

Ready in
20 m
5 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
130
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup orange juice
  • 1 Cup sugar
  • 1 12-ounce bag fresh or frozen cranberries

Directions

In a medium-sized saucepan, add 1 cup orange juice and 1 cup sugar.

Over medium heat, stir until the sugar is completely dissolved in the orange juice, about 3-5 minutes.

Add the cranberries.

Allow the cranberries to cook in the orange juice and sugar combination, lightly stirring occasionally, until the majority of the cranberries have “popped,” about 10 minutes.

Transfer the cranberry sauce into a glass bowl with a lid. Refrigerate at least 4 hours.

Serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving130
Total Fat0.1g0.2%
Sugar29gN/A
Protein0.4g0.8%
Carbs33g11%
Vitamin A4µgN/A
Vitamin C21mg24%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.5%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium7mg1%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)10µg2%
Iron0.2mg1%
Magnesium6mg1%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1%
Phosphorus11mg2%
Potassium99mg2%
Sodium1mgN/A
Sugars, added25gN/A
Water64gN/A
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Easy Cranberry Sauce