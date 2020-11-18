Easy Cranberry Sauce

In a medium-sized saucepan, add 1 cup orange juice and 1 cup sugar.

Over medium heat, stir until the sugar is completely dissolved in the orange juice, about 3-5 minutes.

Add the cranberries.

Allow the cranberries to cook in the orange juice and sugar combination, lightly stirring occasionally, until the majority of the cranberries have “popped,” about 10 minutes.

Transfer the cranberry sauce into a glass bowl with a lid. Refrigerate at least 4 hours.

Serve.