Easy Balsamic Vinaigrette

Perfect for robust steak salads
A great balsamic vinaigrette can elevate any old salad. For the best results, use a high-quality balsamic vinegar — it's one of those ingredients that is totally worth splurging on.

Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 Teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 Teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1/4 Teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 Tablespoon shallots, finely minced (or 1 clove garlic)
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Step 1: In a small bowl, add all ingredients. 

Step 2: Whisk well to combine, adjust seasoning and lemon juice to taste.

