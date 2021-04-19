April 19, 2021 | 4:01pm
rudisill / iStock / Getty Images Plus
A great balsamic vinaigrette can elevate any old salad. For the best results, use a high-quality balsamic vinegar — it's one of those ingredients that is totally worth splurging on.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 Teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 Teaspoon lemon juice
- 1/4 Teaspoon sugar
- 1/2 Tablespoon shallots, finely minced (or 1 clove garlic)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Step 1: In a small bowl, add all ingredients.
Step 2: Whisk well to combine, adjust seasoning and lemon juice to taste.