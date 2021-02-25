Easter Bread With Colored Eggs

Step 1: In the bowl of a heavy-duty stand mixer, combine 1 cup whole milk, 1/2 cup sugar, 2 large eggs, 1 tablespoon instant yeast, the zest from 1 lemon, 2 teaspoons anise seeds and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. Mix with the paddle attachment on low speed until combined.

Step 2: Gradually add 3 1/2 cups of the flour to make a thick batter. Beat in the room temperature butter, one tablespoon at a time, waiting for the first addition to be absorbed before adding more (6 tablespoons in total).

Step 3: Gradually add enough of the remaining flour (about 1 1/2 more cups) to make a soft dough that cleans the bowl. Switch to the dough hook and mix on medium-low speed, occasionally pulling down the dough as it climbs up the hook until the dough is smooth, shiny and slightly sticky (do not add too much flour), about 8 minutes.

Step 4: Butter a large bowl. Gather the dough into a ball. Turn the dough in the bowl to coat it, leaving the dough smooth side up. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and let stand in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 1 1/4 hours. (Or refrigerate the dough for at least 8 hours and up to 24 hours.)