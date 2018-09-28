Drunken Deviled Eggs With Pickled Beets and Root Chips
These deviled eggs, courtesy of chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth of Root & Bone in New York City and Miami are truly a treat, with fantastic flavor and acidity coming from the pickled beets and great texture from crispy vegetable chips.
Ingredients
For the pickled beets:
- 1 medium beet
- 2 Cups plus 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 Cup sugar
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon salt
For the root chips:
- 1 small (about 4 ounces) sweet potato, peeled and thinly sliced
- Canola oil as needed for frying
- Salt to taste
For the deviled eggs:
- 6 eggs
- Reserved beet pickle juice (see recipe above)
- 1/4 Cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 Teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 Teaspoon rice wine vinegar
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground turmeric
- 1/8 Teaspoon salt
- Pinch black pepper
- Dash Tabasco sauce
- 1 Tablespoon lightly chopped capers
- 1 Tablespoon chopped chives
- 1 Tablespoon chopped dill
- Fleur de sel or Maldon sea salt for garnish
Directions
For the pickled beets:
Preheat the oven to 350 F. Place the beet on a small sheet pan and roast for 1 hour to 1 hour and 20 minutes, or until the beet is tender when pierced with a paring knife. Allow the beet to cool to room temperature and peel off the skin. Place the peeled beet in a large bowl. Set aside.
In a saucepan, add the red wine vinegar, sugar, and salt. Place over a medium flame and heat until the salt and sugar have dissolved. Pour this liquid over the cooked beet. Allow this to cool to room temperature, then cover and place in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours. The next day, remove the beet, reserving the pickling liquid. Cut the pickled beet into a small dice and set aside.
For the root chips:
In a large pot, heat the canola oil to 300 F, measuring the heat with a candy or deep-fry thermometer. Rinse the slices of sweet potato under cold water for 2 minutes to release excess starch. Dry very, very thoroughly and fry the slices in batches for 2 to 5 minutes, or until the chips are just beginning to brown and curl at the edges. Remove the chips and check for crispiness. If the chips are not crisp, return to the oil for another 20 to 30 seconds. Remove and season with salt. Set aside.
For the deviled eggs:
Fill a pot or a large saucepan with water and bring to the boil. Once boiling, add the eggs and boil for 10 minutes. Drain the eggs and immediately plunge into a bowl of cold water. Allow the eggs to sit in the cold water for 5 to 10 minutes to allow for easy peeling. Peel the eggs over lightly running water from the faucet (this will also help in peeling).
Place the eggs in the reserved beet pickling liquid and let them sit for 15 minutes. Remove the eggs, rinse under cold water, and dry very thoroughly. On the long side of each egg, shave off a piece of the egg, about 1/8-inch thick, so that the egg will lay flat when served. Cut each egg in half lengthwise and remove the yolks to the bowl of a stand mixer. Set the hollowed-out whites aside while you make the filling.
In the bowl with the yolks, add the mayonnaise, mustard, rice vinegar, turmeric, salt, pepper, and Tabasco. Mix on low until well combined. Add the capers and chives and fold gently until incorporated. Spoon this mixture into a piping bag fitted with a large star tip and pipe into the hollowed-out egg white shells. Garnish each egg with the diced pickled beets, sweet potato chip, dill, and sea salt.