Drunken Deviled Eggs With Pickled Beets and Root Chips

Fill a pot or a large saucepan with water and bring to the boil. Once boiling, add the eggs and boil for 10 minutes. Drain the eggs and immediately plunge into a bowl of cold water. Allow the eggs to sit in the cold water for 5 to 10 minutes to allow for easy peeling. Peel the eggs over lightly running water from the faucet (this will also help in peeling).

Place the eggs in the reserved beet pickling liquid and let them sit for 15 minutes. Remove the eggs, rinse under cold water, and dry very thoroughly. On the long side of each egg, shave off a piece of the egg, about 1/8-inch thick, so that the egg will lay flat when served. Cut each egg in half lengthwise and remove the yolks to the bowl of a stand mixer. Set the hollowed-out whites aside while you make the filling.

In the bowl with the yolks, add the mayonnaise, mustard, rice vinegar, turmeric, salt, pepper, and Tabasco. Mix on low until well combined. Add the capers and chives and fold gently until incorporated. Spoon this mixture into a piping bag fitted with a large star tip and pipe into the hollowed-out egg white shells. Garnish each egg with the diced pickled beets, sweet potato chip, dill, and sea salt.