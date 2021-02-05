‘Dill-licious’ Egg Salad

February 5, 2021 | 3:54pm
Ildi Papp/Shutterstock
Add a fresh dill flavor to your egg salad with this quick and easy recipe.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons green onions
- 2 Tablespoons dill weed, chopped
- 8 hard boiled eggs, diced
- 2/3 Cups mayonnaise
Directions
Step 1: Place 8 chopped hard boiled eggs in a large bowl.
Step 2: Add 2/3 cups mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons green onions, and 2 tablespoons dill weed over the eggs and stir until combined.
Step 3: Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and allow to chill in the refrigerator.
Step 4: Serve and enjoy!
Servings4
Calories Per Serving392
Total Fat38g59%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated7g35%
Cholesterol313mg100%
Protein10g20%
Carbs1gN/A
Vitamin A126µg14%
Vitamin B120.9µg14.8%
Vitamin B60.1mg5.1%
Vitamin C2mg3%
Vitamin D2µgN/A
Vitamin E0.8mg4.2%
Vitamin K6µg8%
Calcium45mg5%
Fiber0.1g0.4%
Folate (food)39µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)39µg10%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium9mg2%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Phosphorus140mg20%
Polyunsaturated19gN/A
Potassium120mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg24.5%
Sodium323mg13%
Zinc0.9mg5.8%