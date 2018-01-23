  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Deep-Fried Oreos
The only thing better than an Oreo is a fried Oreo!
By
Jan 23, 2018 | 5:29 pm
Editor
fried oreos
Chef Christopher Zabita

If you like Oreos, you will love deep fried Oreos. This recipe makes it super easy and you're be dunking your new-found love in that milk in no time!

The Best Oreo Cookie Recipe

Recipe created on behalf of NFL Homegating of Chef Christopher Zabita of Society Cafe in NYC

Ready in
30 m
22
Servings
58
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients
Makes
45 cookies

Ingredients

  • 1 pack of oreos
  • Powdered Sugar
  • Soda water
  • 1 cup cornstarch
  • 1 cup flour

Directions

Mix flour and cornstarch to combine in a small bowl. Fill container with ice and soda water. It is important that batter stays cold.

Pour soda water (straining the ice) into flour mixture. Batter should be light bothin color and consistency. Dip cookies in batter and fry at 350 until crispy.

Drain on a paper towel and dust with powdered sugar.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
1g
1%
Carbohydrate, by difference
12g
9%
Protein
1g
2%
Calcium, Ca
4mg
0%
Folate, total
3µg
1%
Magnesium, Mg
4mg
1%
Phosphorus, P
13mg
2%
Selenium, Se
1µg
2%
Sodium, Na
50mg
3%
Water
5g
0%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
Tags
oreos
deep-fried Oreos