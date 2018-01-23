If you like Oreos, you will love deep fried Oreos. This recipe makes it super easy and you're be dunking your new-found love in that milk in no time!
The Best Oreo Cookie Recipe
Recipe created on behalf of NFL Homegating of Chef Christopher Zabita of Society Cafe in NYC
Mix flour and cornstarch to combine in a small bowl. Fill container with ice and soda water. It is important that batter stays cold.
Pour soda water (straining the ice) into flour mixture. Batter should be light bothin color and consistency. Dip cookies in batter and fry at 350 until crispy.
Drain on a paper towel and dust with powdered sugar.