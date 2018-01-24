Deep Fried Buffalo Cauliflower

If you love Buffalo chicken wings but are looking for a way to make either a healthier or vegetarian version, it doesn't get better than this. You can either buy the Buffalo wing sauce or use the first part of this Buffalo sauce recipe.
Serve with some blue cheese dressing — or a cucumber raita if you're feeling really healthy!
Recipe courtesy of Elior North America
Fill a large pot with oil and preheat to 350ºF. Remove leaves and stem from cauliflower, then cut into florets. Whisk together batter and water.
Place sauce and butter in large bowl. Dip cauliflower in batter and carefully place in oil. Fry for 3-4 minutes or until golden brown.
Drain cauliflower and transfer to bowl with sauce. Toss to coat.
Serve with blue cheese dressing.