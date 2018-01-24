  1. Home
Deep Fried Buffalo Cauliflower
If you're looking for the vegetarian version of wings... This is it!
Jan 24, 2018 | 9:46 pm
By
Editor
cauliflower
Bhofak/iStock

If you love Buffalo chicken wings but are looking for a way to make either a healthier or vegetarian version, it doesn't get better than this. You can either buy the Buffalo wing sauce or use the first part of this Buffalo sauce recipe.

Serve with some blue cheese dressing — or a cucumber raita if you're feeling really healthy!

Recipe courtesy of Elior North America

Ready in
30 m
8
Servings
183
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 cups vegetable oil
  • 1 head cauliflower, just the florets
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose batter mix
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/4 cup Buffalo wing sauce
  • 1 tablespoon butter, softened
  • 1/4 cup blue cheese dressing

Directions

Fill a large pot with oil and preheat to 350ºF. Remove leaves and stem from cauliflower, then cut into florets. Whisk together batter and water.

Place sauce and butter in large bowl. Dip cauliflower in batter and carefully place in oil. Fry for 3-4 minutes or until golden brown.

Drain cauliflower and transfer to bowl with sauce. Toss to coat.

Serve with blue cheese dressing.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
4g
6%
Sugar
3g
3%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Cholesterol
4mg
1%
Carbohydrate, by difference
32g
25%
Protein
4g
9%
Vitamin A, RAE
35µg
5%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
8µg
9%
Calcium, Ca
73mg
7%
Choline, total
27mg
6%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
77µg
19%
Iron, Fe
3mg
17%
Magnesium, Mg
40mg
13%
Niacin
3mg
21%
Phosphorus, P
158mg
23%
Selenium, Se
11µg
20%
Sodium, Na
499mg
33%
Water
24g
1%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
