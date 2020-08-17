Day at the Races

August 17, 2020 | 11:58am
Courtesy of Crystal Head Vodka
Fresh cilantro adds an herbal infusion to vodka and lemonade, and jalapeño adds a fun kick. It's the perfect cocktail to drink during the excitement of a horse race.
Recipe courtesy of Crystal Head Vodka
Ingredients
- 2 Ounces Crystal Head Vodka
- Fever-Tree Sicilian Lemonade
- Handful of fresh cilantro
- 2-3 slices jalapeño
Directions
Muddle Crystal Head Vodka, cilantro and jalapeño in a shaker.
Add ice and shake.
Fine strain into a highball glass with new ice.
Top with lemonade, stir and garnish with fresh cilantro.