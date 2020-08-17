  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Day at the Races

August 17, 2020 | 11:58am
And they're off
Day at the Races
Courtesy of Crystal Head Vodka

Fresh cilantro adds an herbal infusion to vodka and lemonade, and jalapeño adds a fun kick. It's the perfect cocktail to drink during the excitement of a horse race.

Recipe courtesy of Crystal Head Vodka

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
Ingredients

  • 2 Ounces Crystal Head Vodka
  • Fever-Tree Sicilian Lemonade
  • Handful of fresh cilantro
  • 2-3 slices jalapeño

Directions

Muddle Crystal Head Vodka, cilantro and jalapeño in a shaker.

Add ice and shake.

Fine strain into a highball glass with new ice.

Top with lemonade, stir and garnish with fresh cilantro.

Tags
best recipes
Cocktail
Kentucky Derby
spicy
vodka