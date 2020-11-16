Dark Chocolate Butter Toffee

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Grease or line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Toss pecans on pan and bake 8 minutes.

Remove nuts and allow to cool. You can reuse this pan for toffee.

In a medium-sized pot, add sugar, butter, and salt.

Allow butter to melt and come to a gentle boil.

Simmer on a low boil for 13-15 minutes or until toffee mixture is a dark amber color.

If you are using a candy thermometer, cook to 290°F to 300°F, or "hard crack” stage. Once at this point, remove from heat and stir in vanilla.

Pour hot toffee mixture on prepared baking pan and allow to set slightly, 2-3 minutes.

Sprinkle chocolate chips on top and allow to sit for 1-2 minutes, then spread softened chocolate into an even layer.

Before chocolate sets, sprinkle top with chopped pecans.

Allow toffee to cool and set for about 2 hours before breaking into pieces.