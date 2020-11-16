Dark Chocolate Butter Toffee

These satisfying toffee bits are the perfect holiday gift for any sweetie in your life.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups sugar, preferably Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
- 2 Cups unsalted butter
- 1 Pinch of salt
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 Cups dark chocolate chips
- 1 Cup pecans, coarsely chopped
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Grease or line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Toss pecans on pan and bake 8 minutes.
Remove nuts and allow to cool. You can reuse this pan for toffee.
In a medium-sized pot, add sugar, butter, and salt.
Allow butter to melt and come to a gentle boil.
Simmer on a low boil for 13-15 minutes or until toffee mixture is a dark amber color.
If you are using a candy thermometer, cook to 290°F to 300°F, or "hard crack” stage. Once at this point, remove from heat and stir in vanilla.
Pour hot toffee mixture on prepared baking pan and allow to set slightly, 2-3 minutes.
Sprinkle chocolate chips on top and allow to sit for 1-2 minutes, then spread softened chocolate into an even layer.
Before chocolate sets, sprinkle top with chopped pecans.
Allow toffee to cool and set for about 2 hours before breaking into pieces.