4.5
2 ratings

Dark Chocolate Butter Toffee

November 16, 2020 | 5:16pm
Perfect for gifting
Courtesy of Imperial Sugar

These satisfying toffee bits are the perfect holiday gift for any sweetie in your life.

This recipe is courtesy of Imperial Sugar.

Ready in
2 h 13 m
5 m
(prepare time)
2 h 8 m
(cook time)
48
Servings
161
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups sugar, preferably Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
  • 2 Cups unsalted butter
  • 1 Pinch of salt
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 Cups dark chocolate chips
  • 1 Cup pecans, coarsely chopped

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Grease or line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Toss pecans on pan and bake 8 minutes.

Remove nuts and allow to cool. You can reuse this pan for toffee.

In a medium-sized pot, add sugar, butter, and salt.

Allow butter to melt and come to a gentle boil.

Simmer on a low boil for 13-15 minutes or until toffee mixture is a dark amber color.

If you are using a candy thermometer, cook to 290°F to 300°F, or "hard crack” stage. Once at this point, remove from heat and stir in vanilla.

Pour hot toffee mixture on prepared baking pan and allow to set slightly, 2-3 minutes.

Sprinkle chocolate chips on top and allow to sit for 1-2 minutes, then spread softened chocolate into an even layer.

Before chocolate sets, sprinkle top with chopped pecans.

Allow toffee to cool and set for about 2 hours before breaking into pieces.

Nutritional Facts
Servings48
Calories Per Serving161
Total Fat13g19%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated7g34%
Cholesterol21mg7%
Protein0.9g1.8%
Carbs12g4%
Vitamin A65µg7%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.9%
Vitamin E0.3mg2%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium9mg1%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)0.8µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.8µg0.2%
Iron1mg5.4%
Magnesium20mg5%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.7%
Phosphorus32mg5%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium66mg1%
Sodium6mgN/A
Sugars, added10gN/A
Trans0.3gN/A
Water2gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.3%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Dark Chocolate Butter Toffee
