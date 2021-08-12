  1. Home
Curtido

August 12, 2021
Salvadoran pickled cabbage salad
Salvadoran curtido recipe - pickled cabbage salad
Bill Hogan/Chicago Tribune; Corrine Kozlak/food styling

Tiny El Salvador on the Pacific coast has made a rich contribution to the cuisine of Central America. Curtido, a wonderfully crunchy and tangy cabbage slaw, is the typical accompanyment for pupusas but would also make an excellent side for grilled meats.

This recipe is by Laura Levy Shatkin and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 head of large cabbage, shredded
  • 1 carrot, grated
  • 1/2 onion, thinly sliced
  • 2/3 Cups rice vinegar
  • 1/3 Cup water
  • 1/2 Teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 Teaspoon dried oregano

Directions

Step 1: Combine all ingredients in a large bowl; toss. Set aside at room temperature. Toss slaw a few times to marinate evenly.

Step 2: Refrigerate if storing overnight. (Best made one day ahead.) Serve with pupusas.

