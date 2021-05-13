Step 1: Fill a medium pot with water and add the 2 cups diced potatoes. Bring to a simmer and cook until parboiled — just starting to get tender but not super soft. Drain, run under cold water and set aside.

Step 2: Heat 1-2 tablespoons olive oil in a sauté pan. Add 1 pound ground chicken and 1/2 chopped onion and cook, stirring often and breaking up chicken with wooden spoon, about 5 minutes or until the chicken is mostly (but not fully) cooked.

Step 3: Add the potatoes, stir to combine, and cook another minute.

Stir 4: Stir in the 1 tablespoon curry powder, then the 1 tablespoon curry paste, making sure to incorporate it fully here (it may stick in globs slightly).

Step 5: Pour in 1 cup coconut milk and simmer (lowering heat if necessary so it’s simmering, not boiling), stirring occasionally, until coconut milk is absorbed.

Step 6: Add the 1 teaspoon turmeric, 1 teaspoon coriander, 2 tablespoons sugar and 1 tablespoon mirin; season with salt. Taste and season with any of the spices as necessary. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.

Step 7: Unroll the puff pastry on a lightly floured surface and roll with a rolling pin until it is about 1/8-inch thick.

Step 8: Using a round cookie or biscuit cutter, cut out 3- to 4-inch circles (curry puffs can be large or small, so it’s up to you). Put a spoonful of filling in the center and fold over to close. Pinch the edges to seal and crimp with a fork.

Step 9: Heat about 1-inch vegetable or other high-temp oil in a heavy-bottomed pan until it is about 350F, very hot but not smoking. Carefully add the curry puffs; work in batches so as not to crowd the pan. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and keep warm in a 200F oven if desired. Serve with cucumber dipping sauce (recipe below).