If you've ever had curry puffs, you know how good they are. The savory Thai pastries are typically filled with ground chicken and a mix of potatoes, coconut, curry and other flavors. Though it's not hard to make the dough from scratch, frozen puff pastry is the perfect hack here. Just defrost, roll, cut, fill and cook. It gets all crispy and nicely browned on the inside.
Notes
Curry puffs can be frozen. Allow to cool slightly then place on a parchment-lined baking tray and freeze. Once frozen, transfer to an air-tight container or freezer bags. To reheat, take straight from the freezer and bake at 350F for 15 minutes, or until warmed through.
Ingredients
For the Curry Puffs
- 2 Cups potatoes, peeled and diced
- 1-2 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 Pound ground chicken or turkey
- 1/2 large onion, finely chopped
- 1 Tablespoon curry powder
- 1 Tablespoon yellow curry paste
- 1 Cup coconut milk
- 1 Teaspoon turmeric
- 1 Teaspoon ground coriander
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
- 1 Tablespoon mirin
- Salt, to taste
- 2 Pounds puff pastry (about 1 package), defrosted if frozen
- Vegetable oil, for frying
For the cucumber dipping sauce
- 1/4 Cup mirin
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
- Pinch of salt
- 1 Tablespoon chopped cilantro
- 3 Tablespoons diced cucumber
Directions
For the Curry Puffs
Step 1: Fill a medium pot with water and add the 2 cups diced potatoes. Bring to a simmer and cook until parboiled — just starting to get tender but not super soft. Drain, run under cold water and set aside.
Step 2: Heat 1-2 tablespoons olive oil in a sauté pan. Add 1 pound ground chicken and 1/2 chopped onion and cook, stirring often and breaking up chicken with wooden spoon, about 5 minutes or until the chicken is mostly (but not fully) cooked.
Step 3: Add the potatoes, stir to combine, and cook another minute.
Stir 4: Stir in the 1 tablespoon curry powder, then the 1 tablespoon curry paste, making sure to incorporate it fully here (it may stick in globs slightly).
Step 5: Pour in 1 cup coconut milk and simmer (lowering heat if necessary so it’s simmering, not boiling), stirring occasionally, until coconut milk is absorbed.
Step 6: Add the 1 teaspoon turmeric, 1 teaspoon coriander, 2 tablespoons sugar and 1 tablespoon mirin; season with salt. Taste and season with any of the spices as necessary. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.
Step 7: Unroll the puff pastry on a lightly floured surface and roll with a rolling pin until it is about 1/8-inch thick.
Step 8: Using a round cookie or biscuit cutter, cut out 3- to 4-inch circles (curry puffs can be large or small, so it’s up to you). Put a spoonful of filling in the center and fold over to close. Pinch the edges to seal and crimp with a fork.
Step 9: Heat about 1-inch vegetable or other high-temp oil in a heavy-bottomed pan until it is about 350F, very hot but not smoking. Carefully add the curry puffs; work in batches so as not to crowd the pan. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and keep warm in a 200F oven if desired. Serve with cucumber dipping sauce (recipe below).
For the cucumber dipping sauce
Step 1: Combine the mirin, sugar and a pinch of salt in a small pot over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until sugar has dissolved, about 5 minutes.
Step 2: Taste and add more salt and/or sugar if desired. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.
Step 3: Stir in cilantro and cucumber. Refrigerate until ready to use. (This recipe seems like a small amount, but makes enough for 20 curry puffs. It is easily multiplied for larger batches).