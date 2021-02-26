Curry Mustard Dressing

February 26, 2021
Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock
This zippy dressing is wonderful on grain salads, such as quinoa or a mix of brown and wild rice. Add chopped green onions, dried cranberries, cherries or golden raisins and toasted chopped almonds or pistachios to finish the salad. —Chana Rubin
This recipe is by Chana Rubin and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 Teaspoon curry powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- Juice of 1/2 of a lime or small lemon
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- Freshly ground pepper, to taste
- 1/2 Cup plus 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Directions
Step 1: In a small bowl, whisk 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard, 1/2 teaspoon curry powder, 1/4 teaspoon salt, the juice of 1/2 a lime or small lemon, 1 tablespoon honey, and freshly ground black pepper to taste.
Step 2: Slowly add 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, whisking until the mixture is thick.