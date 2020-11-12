Curried Glazed Canadian Bacon or Ham

November 12, 2020
It takes only 15 minutes and four ingredients to take your breakfast ham (or Canadian bacon) to the next level.
This recipe by Jeanmarie Brownson was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 3-4 Tablespoons packed dark brown sugar
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon curry powder
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 8 Ounces thinly sliced Canadian bacon or smoked ham
- Parsley sprigs
Directions
Mix sugar and curry powder in a small bowl. Heat a large skillet over medium heat until hot. Reduce heat to low and add butter. When butter is melted and starting to brown a little, stir in sugar mixture and 2 tablespoons water. (Be careful of splatters.) Stir to dissolve sugar; boil until thickened to a light glaze, about 2 minutes.
Add the Canadian bacon in a single layer; turn to coat with the sugar mixture. When heated through, about 2 minutes, remove to a warm plate. Garnish with parsley; serve right away.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving108
Total Fat5g8%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated3g14%
Cholesterol28mg9%
Protein8g16%
Carbs9g3%
Vitamin A33µg4%
Vitamin B120.1µg6%
Vitamin C0.2mg0.3%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.7%
Vitamin E0.3mg2.1%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium13mg1%
Fiber0.3g1.1%
Folate (food)2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)2µg1%
Iron0.3mg1.8%
Magnesium10mg2%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg17%
Phosphorus93mg13%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium284mg6%
Sodium284mg12%
Sugars, added8gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg16.3%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water28gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.4%