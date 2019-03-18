  1. Home
Curried Chickpea and Lentil Patties With Spiced Sweet Potato, Arugula and Avocado

A delicious way to make vegetarian patties
Curried Chickpea and Lentil Patties
Leah Itsines

These lentil patties are the perfect meatless alternative to traditional burger patties. Eat them as part of a bowl like this recipe describes, or serve them on a bun!

Recipe courtesy of Leah Itsines

Ingredients

  • 1/2 small sweet potato
  • 1 Teaspoon olive oil
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground cumin
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground coriander
  • 3/4 Cups canned chickpeas, drained
  • 1/4 Cup canned brown lentils, drained
  • 1/3 Cup dried breadcrumbs
  • 1/2 Teaspoon grated fresh ginger
  • 1 garlic clove, sliced
  • 1/4 small brown onion, chopped
  • 1 handful of coriander leaves
  • 1 Teaspoon red curry paste
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 avocado
  • 1 Cup arugula
  • 3 Tablespoons Greek yogurt

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Place sweet potato on a baking tray and coat in olive oil, cumin, salt, pepper and ground coriander. Bake for 20–25 minutes or until tender.

Place chickpeas, lentils, breadcrumbs, ginger, garlic, onion, coriander, red curry paste, egg, salt and pepper in a food processor. Blend to a smooth consistency. Roll into three balls and flatten into patties.

In a small frying pan, heat a splash of olive oil over a medium heat. Cook patties for 2–3 minutes on each side or until lightly golden brown.

Arrange patties, sweet potato, arugula and avocado on plate and top with yogurt.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
25g
38%
Sugar
13g
N/A
Saturated Fat
6g
28%
Cholesterol
168mg
56%
Protein
30g
60%
Carbs
84g
28%
Vitamin A
468µg
52%
Vitamin B12
0.5µg
21.3%
Vitamin B6
0.7mg
51.6%
Vitamin C
15mg
17%
Vitamin D
0.9µg
5.7%
Vitamin E
3mg
20%
Vitamin K
65µg
54%
Calcium
273mg
27%
Fiber
19g
78%
Folate (food)
241µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
291µg
73%
Folic acid
30µg
N/A
Iron
7mg
40%
Magnesium
116mg
28%
Monounsaturated
11g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
5mg
29%
Phosphorus
411mg
59%
Polyunsaturated
4g
N/A
Potassium
1053mg
22%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.5mg
41.3%
Sodium
1060mg
44%
Thiamin (B1)
0.6mg
49.1%
Zinc
3mg
29%
