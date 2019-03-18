Curried Chickpea and Lentil Patties With Spiced Sweet Potato, Arugula and Avocado

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Place sweet potato on a baking tray and coat in olive oil, cumin, salt, pepper and ground coriander. Bake for 20–25 minutes or until tender.

Place chickpeas, lentils, breadcrumbs, ginger, garlic, onion, coriander, red curry paste, egg, salt and pepper in a food processor. Blend to a smooth consistency. Roll into three balls and flatten into patties.

In a small frying pan, heat a splash of olive oil over a medium heat. Cook patties for 2–3 minutes on each side or until lightly golden brown.

Arrange patties, sweet potato, arugula and avocado on plate and top with yogurt.