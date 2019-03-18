Curried Chickpea and Lentil Patties With Spiced Sweet Potato, Arugula and Avocado
These lentil patties are the perfect meatless alternative to traditional burger patties. Eat them as part of a bowl like this recipe describes, or serve them on a bun!
Recipe courtesy of Leah Itsines.
Ingredients
- 1/2 small sweet potato
- 1 Teaspoon olive oil
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground cumin
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground coriander
- 3/4 Cups canned chickpeas, drained
- 1/4 Cup canned brown lentils, drained
- 1/3 Cup dried breadcrumbs
- 1/2 Teaspoon grated fresh ginger
- 1 garlic clove, sliced
- 1/4 small brown onion, chopped
- 1 handful of coriander leaves
- 1 Teaspoon red curry paste
- 1 egg
- 1/4 avocado
- 1 Cup arugula
- 3 Tablespoons Greek yogurt
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Place sweet potato on a baking tray and coat in olive oil, cumin, salt, pepper and ground coriander. Bake for 20–25 minutes or until tender.
Place chickpeas, lentils, breadcrumbs, ginger, garlic, onion, coriander, red curry paste, egg, salt and pepper in a food processor. Blend to a smooth consistency. Roll into three balls and flatten into patties.
In a small frying pan, heat a splash of olive oil over a medium heat. Cook patties for 2–3 minutes on each side or until lightly golden brown.
Arrange patties, sweet potato, arugula and avocado on plate and top with yogurt.