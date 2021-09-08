Step 1: Peel off and discard about half of the skin from 1 large seedless cucumber. Put a four-sided grater into a colander. Use the largest holes to shred the cucumber into the colander.

Step 2: Crush 2 to 3 garlic cloves into the cucumber strands; stir in 1 teaspoon salt.

Step 3: Let everything drain in the sink or over a bowl, about 30 minutes. Use your hands to squeeze as much water as you can out of the cucumber.

Step 4: Put the squeezed cucumber mixture into a bowl. Stir in 16 ounces labneh or plain Greek yogurt and 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, mint or chives (or a combination). Stir until well mixed. Refrigerate up to 2 days. Stir well before serving. Makes about 2 cups.