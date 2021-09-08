This versatile sauce is made of shredded cucumber, plain yogurt and fresh herbs. Use Greek yogurt or try labneh, the Middle Eastern yogurt, which imparts an especially rich and satisfying flavor. Serve this sauce with grilled salmon or lamb and flatbreads, toasted until warm.
This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 large seedless cucumber
- 2 to 3 cloves garlic
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 16 Ounces labneh or plain Greek yogurt
- 3 Tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, mint or chives (or a combination)
Directions
Step 1: Peel off and discard about half of the skin from 1 large seedless cucumber. Put a four-sided grater into a colander. Use the largest holes to shred the cucumber into the colander.
Step 2: Crush 2 to 3 garlic cloves into the cucumber strands; stir in 1 teaspoon salt.
Step 3: Let everything drain in the sink or over a bowl, about 30 minutes. Use your hands to squeeze as much water as you can out of the cucumber.
Step 4: Put the squeezed cucumber mixture into a bowl. Stir in 16 ounces labneh or plain Greek yogurt and 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, mint or chives (or a combination). Stir until well mixed. Refrigerate up to 2 days. Stir well before serving. Makes about 2 cups.