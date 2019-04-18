  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Crown of Roses

By
Editor
This drink is sweet and fruity with notes of cinnamon
crown of roses
Courtesy of The Fontaine

This drink is inspired by the garland of roses presented to the winner of the Kentucky Derby. It’s made with Crown Royal (or any other whiskey of your choosing), amaretto, pineapple juice, cranberry juice and bitters.

This recipe is courtesy of Parker restaurant at The Fontaine in Kansas City, Missouri.

Click here to see more of our favorite Kentucky Derby cocktails.

Ready in
2
1
(prepare time)
1
(cook time)
1
Servings
189
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Ounce whiskey, preferably Crown Royal
  • 1 Ounce amaretto
  • 1 Ounce pineapple juice
  • 1/4 Ounce cranberry juice
  • 3 Dashes of bitters
  • 1 cherry

Directions

Fill a cocktail shaker two-thirds full of ice.

Add all ingredients to shaker.

Shake for approximately 15 seconds.

Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

Garnish with a cherry.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving189
Total Fat0.1g0.2%
Sugar14gN/A
Protein0.2g0.4%
Carbs15g5%
Vitamin A0.2µgN/A
Vitamin C6mg7%
Vitamin K0.3µg0.3%
Calcium5mg1%
Fiber0.2g0.9%
Folate (food)5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)5µg1%
Iron0.1mg0.8%
Magnesium5mg1%
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.8%
Phosphorus7mg1%
Potassium65mg1%
Sodium3mgN/A
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.