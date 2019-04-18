crown of roses

April 18, 2019
Courtesy of The Fontaine
This drink is inspired by the garland of roses presented to the winner of the Kentucky Derby. It’s made with Crown Royal (or any other whiskey of your choosing), amaretto, pineapple juice, cranberry juice and bitters.
This recipe is courtesy of Parker restaurant at The Fontaine in Kansas City, Missouri.
Ingredients
- 1 Ounce whiskey, preferably Crown Royal
- 1 Ounce amaretto
- 1 Ounce pineapple juice
- 1/4 Ounce cranberry juice
- 3 Dashes of bitters
- 1 cherry
Directions
Fill a cocktail shaker two-thirds full of ice.
Add all ingredients to shaker.
Shake for approximately 15 seconds.
Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
Garnish with a cherry.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving189
Total Fat0.1g0.2%
Sugar14gN/A
Protein0.2g0.4%
Carbs15g5%
Vitamin A0.2µgN/A
Vitamin C6mg7%
Vitamin K0.3µg0.3%
Calcium5mg1%
Fiber0.2g0.9%
Folate (food)5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)5µg1%
Iron0.1mg0.8%
Magnesium5mg1%
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.8%
Phosphorus7mg1%
Potassium65mg1%
Sodium3mgN/A