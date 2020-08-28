Crispy Chicken Mac and Cheese

Everyone could use a time-saving meal and by using a boxed mac and cheese, you can spend more time either baking up pre-made crispy chicken or making your own from scratch. This one will remind you of childhood dinners and that is never a bad thing.
Recipe courtesy of Perdue.
Notes
For a fun twist, try adding bacon, or broccoli to the mac and cheese or dipping the chicken strips in honey or adding a few squirts of your favorite hot sauce
Ingredients
- 8 store-bought e or homemade crispy chicken strips or tenders
- 1 Tablespoon Parmesan cheese
- 1 7 1/4 oz. box macaroni and cheese dinner
- 1 bag baby spinach
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. Spray baking sheet with cooking spray. Place frozen strips in single layer on baking sheet. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake on middle oven rack for 16 to 18 minutes, or until heated through. Internal temperature should reach 150°F-160°F.
As chicken bakes, make the mac and cheese. In a medium saucepan, bring 6 cups water to a boil. Add macaroni and cook according to package directions.
Drain the pasta, return to the pot and add spinach. Toss to wilt the spinach then add the cheese mixture ingredients. Mix until well combined.
Transfer the macaroni and cheese to a serving platter and top with the crispy chicken strips.