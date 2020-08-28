  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Crispy Chicken Mac and Cheese

August 28, 2020 | 3:48pm
This easy recipe starts with a box of macaroni
Photo courtesy of Perdue

Everyone could use a time-saving meal and by using a boxed mac and cheese, you can spend more time either baking up pre-made crispy chicken or making your own from scratch. This one will remind you of childhood dinners and that is never a bad thing.

Recipe courtesy of Perdue

Ready in
20 m
5 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
587
Calories Per Serving

Notes

For a fun twist, try adding bacon, or broccoli to the mac and cheese or dipping the chicken strips in honey or adding a few squirts of your favorite hot sauce

Ingredients

  • 8 store-bought e or homemade crispy chicken strips or tenders
  • 1 Tablespoon Parmesan cheese
  • 1 7 1/4 oz. box macaroni and cheese dinner
  • 1 bag baby spinach

Directions

Preheat oven to 425°F. Spray baking sheet with cooking spray. Place frozen strips in single layer on baking sheet. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake on middle oven rack for 16 to 18 minutes, or until heated through. Internal temperature should reach 150°F-160°F.

As chicken bakes, make the mac and cheese. In a medium saucepan, bring 6 cups water to a boil. Add macaroni and cook according to package directions.

Drain the pasta, return to the pot and add spinach. Toss to wilt the spinach then add the cheese mixture ingredients. Mix until well combined.

Transfer the macaroni and cheese to a serving platter and top with the crispy chicken strips.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving587
Total Fat27g42%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated12g60%
Cholesterol83mg28%
Protein33g67%
Carbs52g17%
Vitamin A475µg53%
Vitamin B120.6µg24%
Vitamin B60.5mg38%
Vitamin C21mg23%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.9%
Vitamin E4mg25%
Vitamin K349µg100%
Calcium466mg47%
Fiber4g16%
Folate (food)168µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)174µg44%
Folic acid4µgN/A
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium115mg27%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg40%
Phosphorus560mg80%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium776mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg38.7%
Sodium883mg37%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg15.2%
Trans0.6gN/A
Water118gN/A
Zinc3mg30%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes