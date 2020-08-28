Crispy Chicken Mac and Cheese

Preheat oven to 425°F. Spray baking sheet with cooking spray. Place frozen strips in single layer on baking sheet. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake on middle oven rack for 16 to 18 minutes, or until heated through. Internal temperature should reach 150°F-160°F.

As chicken bakes, make the mac and cheese. In a medium saucepan, bring 6 cups water to a boil. Add macaroni and cook according to package directions.

Drain the pasta, return to the pot and add spinach. Toss to wilt the spinach then add the cheese mixture ingredients. Mix until well combined.

Transfer the macaroni and cheese to a serving platter and top with the crispy chicken strips.