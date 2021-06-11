Toasted cashews and fresh herbs add texture and flavor to these zippy Brussels sprouts. Want more zing or a tamer version? Adjust the spice level according to taste by increasing or decreasing the amount of Sriracha in the aioli.
This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
- 1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- Kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper, to taste
- 1/4 Cup Sriracha aioli (recipe follows)
- 1/4 Cup chopped, toasted cashews
- 2 sprigs mint, leaves picked and chopped
- 2 sprigs cilantro, chopped
- Lime wedges, for garnish
For the Sriracha aioli:
- 3/4 Cups mayonnaise
- 1 Teaspoon sesame oil
- 2 Tablespoons Thai sweet chili sauce
- 1 Tablespoon Sriracha
- Juice of 1/2 a lime
- Kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 2: On rimmed baking sheet, place 1 pound trimmed and halved Brussels sprouts. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil and season with kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste, tossing to coat.
Step 3: Bake until Brussels sprouts are lightly browned, crispy and tender in the center, about 20 to 30 minutes, stirring halfway through cooking time.
Step 4: Transfer Brussels sprouts to a serving platter. Drizzle with Sriracha aioli. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup toasted cashews, 2 sprigs chopped mint and 2 sprigs chopped cilantro. Garnish with lime wedges.
For the Sriracha aioli:
Step 1: In a medium bowl, combine 3/4 cup mayonnaise, 1 teaspoon sesame oil, 2 tablespoons Thai sweet chili sauce, 1 tablespoon Sriracha and the juice of 1/2 a lime.
Step 2: Whisk until smooth. Season with kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste. Makes 1 cup.