Crisp Potatoes with Spanish Chorizo

Cooking Off the Cuff: a memento of Spain in a side dish

Last month Jackie and I, along with a friend, spent ten days in Spain: Madrid and Andalusia. We ate consistently well, but three dinners really stood out: in Madrid at La Tasquita de Enfrente (modern takes on traditional cooking) and La Tasquería (mostly offal, handled with elegance), and, in Granada, at Bar FM (perfect seafood with minimally invasive cooking).

I mention those restaurants more as enthusiastic recommendations than as background to today’s recipe, which draws on Spanish flavors but is not based on any dish we actually ate on our trip. It’s a potato side dish that soon after our return we ate with roasted monkfish; it would also have been terrific with eggs (or even in eggs: you could build a good omelette around it), and nothing should stop you from serving it with just about any not-too-powerfully-flavored main course. Just use your imaginary palate to anticipate what a potential pairing will taste like.

Aim to use what used to be called “waxy” potatoes – varieties like German Butterball, one of the many fingerlings now available or even the ubiquitous Yukon Gold. In a pinch, of course you can use Russets (Idaho potatoes), but they won’t hold up quite as well as those yellow-fleshed varieties.

You’ll also need two Spanish ingredients: smoked paprika (pimentón) and chorizo. Pimentón is a useful thing to have around (keep it in the freezer, please); look for Pimentón de la Vera Dulce, la Vera referring to the place of origin and dulce to its mildness: you can always add heat using other chilies if you want it. And for the chorizo, look for Spanish-style chorizo, but not the dried, salami-like slicing varieties: You’ll want the fresh ones used for cooking (for instance in paella and other rice dishes). There are a few brands out there; a good one is Despaña (either their traditional links or the skinnier chistorra). Another fine on-line source is La Tienda.

Between the chorizo and the smoked paprika, the Spanish flavors here are unmistakable – blatant, even. Much of the dish (frying the chorizo mixture and boiling the potatoes) can be done an hour or two ahead. My only caveat is this: When you’re tasting the chorizo mixture, try not to eat it all.