4.5
2 ratings

Creole-Style Jambalaya

February 9, 2021
The kind of food that feeds a crowd
Creole-Style Jambalaya
Svetlana Monyakova/Shutterstock

Make jambalaya the centerpiece of your Mardi Gras feast this year. Tomatoes distinguish this Creole version from the brown Cajun-style jambalaya.

This recipe is adapted from a recipe by Lisa Guest, and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h and 30 m
45 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
524
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Teaspoons olive oil
  • 3 Pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 3/4-inch chunks
  • 1 Pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 3/4-inch chunks
  • 1 Teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 1 Pound smoked sausage, cut into 1/2-inch slices
  • 3 Cups uncooked long-grain rice
  • 6 to 7 garlic cloves, minced
  • 6 celery ribs, finely chopped
  • 2 sweet onions, chopped
  • 2 red onions, chopped
  • 1 large green bell pepper, finely chopped
  • 1 shallot, finely chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons Italian herb seasoning (or a mixture of basil, rosemary and oregano)
  • 2 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) chicken broth
  • 1 can (28 ounces) stewed tomatoes, pureed
  • 1 bunch green onions, white and some green, finely chopped

Directions

Step 1: In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 2 teaspoons olive oil; add 3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts (cut into 3/4-inch chunks) and 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs (cut into 3/4-inch chunks). Cook, turning with tongs until chicken becomes opaque, about 3 minutes.

Step 2: Stir in 3/4 teaspoon ground red pepper. Cook, stirring often, until chicken is still tender but cooked through, about 10 minutes.

Step 3: Stir in 1 pound smoked sausage (cut into 1/2-inch slices); cook, stirring, 5 minutes.

Step 4: Stir in 3 cups uncooked long-grain rice; cook, stirring, about 2 minutes.

Step 5: Stir in 6-7 minced garlic cloves, 6 ribs of chopped celery, 2 chopped sweet onions, 2 chopped red onions, 1 finely chopped green bell pepper, 1 finely chopped shallot and 2 tablespoons Italian herb seasoning. Cook, stirring occasionally, until celery softens, about 6 minutes.

Step 6: Stir in 2 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) chicken broth, 1 can (28 ounces) stewed tomatoes and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of ground red pepper. Cover; cook 20-25 minutes.

Step 7: Stir in 1 bunch chopped green onions; cook until the rice is tender and has absorbed most of the liquid, about 2 minutes.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving524
Total Fat15g24%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated4g21%
Cholesterol146mg49%
Protein44g89%
Carbs50g17%
Vitamin A47µg5%
Vitamin B120.8µg34.6%
Vitamin B62mg100%
Vitamin C27mg30%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.5%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K36µg30%
Calcium93mg9%
Fiber4g15%
Folate (food)56µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)43µg11%
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium80mg19%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)17mg100%
Phosphorus468mg67%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium1005mg21%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg36.4%
Sodium723mg30%
Thiamin (B1)0.7mg59%
Water384gN/A
Zinc3mg27%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Creole-Style Jambalaya