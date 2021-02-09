Creole-Style Jambalaya

Make jambalaya the centerpiece of your Mardi Gras feast this year. Tomatoes distinguish this Creole version from the brown Cajun-style jambalaya.
This recipe is adapted from a recipe by Lisa Guest, and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 Teaspoons olive oil
- 3 Pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 3/4-inch chunks
- 1 Pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 3/4-inch chunks
- 1 Teaspoon ground red pepper
- 1 Pound smoked sausage, cut into 1/2-inch slices
- 3 Cups uncooked long-grain rice
- 6 to 7 garlic cloves, minced
- 6 celery ribs, finely chopped
- 2 sweet onions, chopped
- 2 red onions, chopped
- 1 large green bell pepper, finely chopped
- 1 shallot, finely chopped
- 2 Tablespoons Italian herb seasoning (or a mixture of basil, rosemary and oregano)
- 2 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) chicken broth
- 1 can (28 ounces) stewed tomatoes, pureed
- 1 bunch green onions, white and some green, finely chopped
Directions
Step 1: In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 2 teaspoons olive oil; add 3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts (cut into 3/4-inch chunks) and 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs (cut into 3/4-inch chunks). Cook, turning with tongs until chicken becomes opaque, about 3 minutes.
Step 2: Stir in 3/4 teaspoon ground red pepper. Cook, stirring often, until chicken is still tender but cooked through, about 10 minutes.
Step 3: Stir in 1 pound smoked sausage (cut into 1/2-inch slices); cook, stirring, 5 minutes.
Step 4: Stir in 3 cups uncooked long-grain rice; cook, stirring, about 2 minutes.
Step 5: Stir in 6-7 minced garlic cloves, 6 ribs of chopped celery, 2 chopped sweet onions, 2 chopped red onions, 1 finely chopped green bell pepper, 1 finely chopped shallot and 2 tablespoons Italian herb seasoning. Cook, stirring occasionally, until celery softens, about 6 minutes.
Step 6: Stir in 2 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) chicken broth, 1 can (28 ounces) stewed tomatoes and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of ground red pepper. Cover; cook 20-25 minutes.
Step 7: Stir in 1 bunch chopped green onions; cook until the rice is tender and has absorbed most of the liquid, about 2 minutes.