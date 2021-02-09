Creole-Style Jambalaya

Step 1: In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 2 teaspoons olive oil; add 3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts (cut into 3/4-inch chunks) and 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs (cut into 3/4-inch chunks). Cook, turning with tongs until chicken becomes opaque, about 3 minutes.

Step 2: Stir in 3/4 teaspoon ground red pepper. Cook, stirring often, until chicken is still tender but cooked through, about 10 minutes.

Step 3: Stir in 1 pound smoked sausage (cut into 1/2-inch slices); cook, stirring, 5 minutes.

Step 4: Stir in 3 cups uncooked long-grain rice; cook, stirring, about 2 minutes.

Step 5: Stir in 6-7 minced garlic cloves, 6 ribs of chopped celery, 2 chopped sweet onions, 2 chopped red onions, 1 finely chopped green bell pepper, 1 finely chopped shallot and 2 tablespoons Italian herb seasoning. Cook, stirring occasionally, until celery softens, about 6 minutes.

Step 6: Stir in 2 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) chicken broth, 1 can (28 ounces) stewed tomatoes and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of ground red pepper. Cover; cook 20-25 minutes.

Step 7: Stir in 1 bunch chopped green onions; cook until the rice is tender and has absorbed most of the liquid, about 2 minutes.