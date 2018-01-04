  1. Home
Creamy Vegan Cilantro Lime Noodles
Just 15 minutes to make!
Jan 4, 2018 | 6:34 pm
By
Editor
It Doesn't Taste Like Chicken

Just 15 minutes to make! So quick and easy, and made with ingredients you probably already have on hand. Gluten free and oil free. 

Recipe Courtesy of It Doesn't Taste Like Chicken and House Foods

4
Servings
83
Calories Per Serving
Notes

If you do not have a high-speed blender such as a Blendtec or Vitamix, you will want to soak or boil the cashews first so they will be soft enough for your blender to process.

To soak the cashews: cover the cashews with water and let soak for 6 hours or overnight. Drain before using. Or, to boil the cashews: add the cashews to a small pot, cover with water and boil for 10 to 15 minutes until cashews are very tender. Drain before using.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup raw cashews, soaked or boiled if not using a high-speed blender
  • 1 small handful cilantro
  • 3/4 cup water
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 lime zested and juiced
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 packages Tofu Shirataki Spaghetti Shaped Noodles

Directions

 In a large pot, boil the water for the noodles.

Add the cashews, cilantro, water, garlic, lime zest, lime juice, salt, and pepper to a blender and combine until smooth and creamy.

Cook the Tofu Shiritaki noodles according to directions, drain then return to the pot. Add the cilantro lime sauce to the noodles, and toss to combine. Heat for another 1-2 minutes until the sauce has thickened and everything is heated through.

Enjoy!

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
1g
1%
Cholesterol
29mg
10%
Carbohydrate, by difference
5g
4%
Protein
13g
28%
Vitamin A, RAE
54µg
8%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
2µg
2%
Calcium, Ca
39mg
4%
Choline, total
2mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
19µg
5%
Iron, Fe
3mg
17%
Magnesium, Mg
24mg
8%
Niacin
6mg
43%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
123mg
18%
Selenium, Se
11µg
20%
Sodium, Na
54mg
4%
Water
70g
3%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.