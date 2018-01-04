Creamy Vegan Cilantro Lime Noodles

Just 15 minutes to make! So quick and easy, and made with ingredients you probably already have on hand. Gluten free and oil free.
Recipe Courtesy of It Doesn't Taste Like Chicken and House Foods
If you do not have a high-speed blender such as a Blendtec or Vitamix, you will want to soak or boil the cashews first so they will be soft enough for your blender to process.
To soak the cashews: cover the cashews with water and let soak for 6 hours or overnight. Drain before using. Or, to boil the cashews: add the cashews to a small pot, cover with water and boil for 10 to 15 minutes until cashews are very tender. Drain before using.
In a large pot, boil the water for the noodles.
Add the cashews, cilantro, water, garlic, lime zest, lime juice, salt, and pepper to a blender and combine until smooth and creamy.
Cook the Tofu Shiritaki noodles according to directions, drain then return to the pot. Add the cilantro lime sauce to the noodles, and toss to combine. Heat for another 1-2 minutes until the sauce has thickened and everything is heated through.
Enjoy!