Creamy Vegan Cilantro Lime Noodles

Notes

If you do not have a high-speed blender such as a Blendtec or Vitamix, you will want to soak or boil the cashews first so they will be soft enough for your blender to process.

To soak the cashews: cover the cashews with water and let soak for 6 hours or overnight. Drain before using. Or, to boil the cashews: add the cashews to a small pot, cover with water and boil for 10 to 15 minutes until cashews are very tender. Drain before using.