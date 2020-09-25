This creamy chicken and corn soup with bacon is loaded with fresh vegetables and crisp bacon. Cooking the vegetables in a little bacon fat gives them extra pop.
Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings
Ingredients
- 4 pieces bacon
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 2 carrots, sliced thin
- 3 garlic cloves, chopped
- 2 Cups fire roasted corn, thawed
- 3 Cups chicken stock
- 2 Cups cooked chicken, shredded
- 1 Cup milk
- 2 Cups kale, chopped
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper
Directions
Heat a dutch oven over medium high heat and cook bacon until it is crispy. Remove to a paper towel to drain.
Leave 1-2 tbsp bacon grease in the pan and add chopped onion, carrots and garlic.
Saute for about 5 minutes until onions start to get translucent. Your carrots will have to be thinly sliced in order to cook through.
Add chicken stock to pan and bring to a boil.
Reduce to simmer and cook just until carrots are tender.
Add chicken, kale and milk.
Top with bacon and serve.
If you prefer a thicker soup you can whisk a tablespoon of flour into the milk before you add it to soup. Salt and pepper to taste.