4.5
2 ratings

Creamy Chicken and Corn Soup with Bacon

September 25, 2020 | 12:48pm
Make a big batch of this and freeze one for next week
Courtesy of Seasonal Cravings

This creamy chicken and corn soup with bacon is loaded with fresh vegetables and crisp bacon.  Cooking the vegetables in a little bacon fat gives them extra pop. 

Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings 

Ready in
20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
424
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 4 pieces bacon
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 2 carrots, sliced thin
  • 3 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 2 Cups fire roasted corn, thawed
  • 3 Cups chicken stock
  • 2 Cups cooked chicken, shredded
  • 1 Cup milk
  • 2 Cups kale, chopped
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper

Directions

Heat a dutch oven over medium high heat and cook bacon until it is crispy. Remove to a paper towel to drain.

Leave 1-2 tbsp bacon grease in the pan and add chopped onion, carrots and garlic.

Saute for about 5 minutes until onions start to get translucent.  Your carrots will have to be thinly sliced in order to cook through.  

Add chicken stock to pan and bring to a boil.

 Reduce to simmer and cook just until carrots are tender.  

Add chicken, kale and milk.  

Top with bacon and serve.  

If you prefer a thicker soup you can whisk a tablespoon of flour into the milk before you add it to soup.  Salt and pepper to taste.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving424
Total Fat21g33%
Sugar12gN/A
Saturated7g36%
Cholesterol83mg28%
Protein31g62%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A215µg24%
Vitamin B120.6µg25.9%
Vitamin B60.7mg50.5%
Vitamin C18mg20%
Vitamin D0.9µg6.1%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.4%
Vitamin K60µg50%
Calcium113mg11%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)64µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)64µg16%
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium67mg16%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg70%
Phosphorus362mg52%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium811mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg34.6%
Sodium1024mg43%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg29.9%
Water372gN/A
Zinc2mg21%
Tags
bacon
best recipes
chicken soup
chicken and corn soup