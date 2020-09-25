Creamy Chicken and Corn Soup with Bacon

Heat a dutch oven over medium high heat and cook bacon until it is crispy. Remove to a paper towel to drain.

Leave 1-2 tbsp bacon grease in the pan and add chopped onion, carrots and garlic.

Saute for about 5 minutes until onions start to get translucent. Your carrots will have to be thinly sliced in order to cook through.

Add chicken stock to pan and bring to a boil.

Reduce to simmer and cook just until carrots are tender.

Add chicken, kale and milk.

Top with bacon and serve.

If you prefer a thicker soup you can whisk a tablespoon of flour into the milk before you add it to soup. Salt and pepper to taste.