October 8, 2021 | 4:28pm
Alison Miksch/Stockbyte/Getty Images
This savory fruit salsa is a delicious accompaniment to turkey chili, fish tacos, or even a simple day-after-Thanksgiving turkey sandwich.
This recipe is by Lauren Delgado and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 3 Cups (or 12 ounces) cranberries
- 1/4 red onion
- 1 Tablespoon ginger, peeled and minced
- 2 Tablespoons lime juice
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: To a food processor, add 3 cups (or 12 ounces) cranberries, 1/4 red onion, 1 tablespoon peeled and minced ginger, 2 tablespoons lime juice, 1 tablespoon honey and salt and pepper to taste.
Step 2: Pulse until the ingredients are minced.