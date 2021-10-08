  1. Home
Cranberry Salsa

October 8, 2021 | 4:28pm
Tart cranberries add punch to this savory fruit salsa
Alison Miksch/Stockbyte/Getty Images

This savory fruit salsa is a delicious accompaniment to turkey chili, fish tacos, or even a simple day-after-Thanksgiving turkey sandwich.

This recipe is by Lauren Delgado and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
3 m
3 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
6
Servings
41
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 3 Cups (or 12 ounces) cranberries
  • 1/4 red onion
  • 1 Tablespoon ginger, peeled and minced
  • 2 Tablespoons lime juice
  • 1 Tablespoon honey
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: To a food processor, add 3 cups (or 12 ounces) cranberries, 1/4 red onion, 1 tablespoon peeled and minced ginger, 2 tablespoons lime juice, 1 tablespoon honey and salt and pepper to taste.

Step 2: Pulse until the ingredients are minced.

