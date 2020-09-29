  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Cranberry Orange Bread

September 29, 2020 | 12:44pm
Delightfully tart
Courtesy of McCormick

Tart, sweet and so satisfying, this bread is great for breakfast or dessert.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
1 h 25 m
25 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
15
Servings
177
Calories Per Serving

Notes

To use dried cranberries: Place 1 cup dried cranberries in 2 cups boiling water. Let stand 15 minutes. Drain before adding to batter.

To prepare in mini loaf pans: Divide batter evenly among 3 greased 5 1/2x3-inch mini loaf pans. Bake 35 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool as directed.

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups flour
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick Ground Ginger
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Ground Nutmeg
  • 1/4 Cup (1/2 stick) butter, softened
  • 1 Cup sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 2 Teaspoons grated orange peel
  • 1/2 Cup orange juice
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 Cup coarsely chopped fresh cranberries
  • 1/2 Cup slivered almonds, toasted

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Mix flour, baking powder, ginger, baking soda, salt and nutmeg in large bowl. Set aside.

Beat butter, sugar and vanilla in another large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy.

Add orange peel, orange juice and eggs; mix well.

Gradually add to flour mixture, mixing just until moistened.

Gently stir in cranberries and almonds.

Pour batter into greased 9x5-inch loaf pan

Bake 55 to 60 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Cool in pan 10 minutes.

Remove from pan; cool completely on wire rack.

Nutritional Facts
Servings15
Calories Per Serving177
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar15gN/A
Saturated2g12%
Cholesterol29mg10%
Protein3g7%
Carbs29g10%
Vitamin A36µg4%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.1%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K0.7µg0.6%
Calcium53mg5%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Iron0.6mg3.1%
Magnesium16mg4%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.5%
Phosphorus96mg14%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium79mg2%
Sodium140mg6%
Sugars, added13gN/A
Trans0.1gN/A
Water21gN/A
Zinc0.3mg3%
