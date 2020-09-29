Cranberry Orange Bread

Tart, sweet and so satisfying, this bread is great for breakfast or dessert.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Notes
To use dried cranberries: Place 1 cup dried cranberries in 2 cups boiling water. Let stand 15 minutes. Drain before adding to batter.
To prepare in mini loaf pans: Divide batter evenly among 3 greased 5 1/2x3-inch mini loaf pans. Bake 35 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool as directed.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups flour
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Ground Ginger
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Ground Nutmeg
- 1/4 Cup (1/2 stick) butter, softened
- 1 Cup sugar
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- 2 Teaspoons grated orange peel
- 1/2 Cup orange juice
- 2 eggs
- 1 Cup coarsely chopped fresh cranberries
- 1/2 Cup slivered almonds, toasted
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Mix flour, baking powder, ginger, baking soda, salt and nutmeg in large bowl. Set aside.
Beat butter, sugar and vanilla in another large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy.
Add orange peel, orange juice and eggs; mix well.
Gradually add to flour mixture, mixing just until moistened.
Gently stir in cranberries and almonds.
Pour batter into greased 9x5-inch loaf pan
Bake 55 to 60 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
Cool in pan 10 minutes.
Remove from pan; cool completely on wire rack.