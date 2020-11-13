  1. Home

4.5
2 ratings

Cranberry Ginger Granola

November 13, 2020 | 3:03pm
A hyper healthy granola that just so happens to be darn delicious
Courtesy of West of the Loop

Dried cranberries and candied ginger combine in this nut-free granola, which is a perfect wintertime breakfast or holiday gift.

This recipe is courtesy of West of the Loop.

Ready in
32 m
10 m
(prepare time)
22 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
615
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 3 Cups old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 1 1/2 Cup puffed brown rice cereal
  • 1/2 Cup candied ginger, chopped fine
  • 2 Teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1 Teaspoon dried ginger
  • Salt to taste
  • 1/4 Cup neutral oil
  • 1/4 Cup agave nectar
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 Cup dried cranberries

Directions

Preheat the oven to 325 and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or spray it with nonstick cooking spray.

In a large bowl, combine the rolled oats, rice cereal, candied ginger, cinnamon, dried ginger and salt and mix well.

Pour the oil, agave nectar and vanilla extract over the mixture and toss to combine.

Spread the mixture in an even layer on the baking sheet.

Bake for 20 minutes, tossing once halfway through.

Remove the baking sheet from the oven and mix in the dried cranberries.

Return to the oven for two to three additional minutes.

Allow tray to cool completely before removing granola.

Pack into plastic containers or a quart-sized Mason jar

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving615
Total Fat18g28%
Sugar58gN/A
Saturated2g9%
Protein9g18%
Carbs111g37%
Vitamin A0.5µg0.1%
Vitamin C0.1mg0.1%
Vitamin E3mg20%
Vitamin K13µg10%
Calcium50mg5%
Fiber10g39%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)20µg5%
Iron5mg27%
Magnesium168mg40%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg17%
Phosphorus285mg41%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium262mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg13.4%
Sodium374mg16%
Sugars, added15gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg38.6%
Water16gN/A
Zinc2mg19%
