Cranberry Ginger Granola

Preheat the oven to 325 and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or spray it with nonstick cooking spray.

In a large bowl, combine the rolled oats, rice cereal, candied ginger, cinnamon, dried ginger and salt and mix well.

Pour the oil, agave nectar and vanilla extract over the mixture and toss to combine.

Spread the mixture in an even layer on the baking sheet.

Bake for 20 minutes, tossing once halfway through.

Remove the baking sheet from the oven and mix in the dried cranberries.

Return to the oven for two to three additional minutes.

Allow tray to cool completely before removing granola.

Pack into plastic containers or a quart-sized Mason jar