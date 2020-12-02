  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Cranberry Gin Spritz

December 2, 2020
Simple yet festive cocktail
Cranberry Gin Spritz
Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

This festive cocktail is perfect for the holidays. This fizzy red drink is made up of cranberry gin liqueur with soda water and sparkling wine.

This recipe is by Zak Stambor and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
260
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Cranberry Sauce, Cranberry Bread and the Best Cranberry Recipes for the Holiday Season
Cranberry Recipes for Healthy Teeth
15 Cranberry Recipes That Think Outside the Sauce

Ingredients

  • 3 Ounces Prosecco, or other sparkling wine
  • 2 Ounces Koval Cranberry Gin Liqueur
  • 1 Ounce soda water

Directions

Pour ingredients into ice-filled rocks or wine glass; stir.

Garnish with a twist of lemon.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving260
Total Fat0.2g0.3%
Sugar23gN/A
Protein0.1g0.2%
Carbs29g10%
Vitamin K0.3µg0.3%
Calcium10mg1%
Folate (food)0.9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.9µg0.2%
Iron0.3mg1.5%
Magnesium10mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.1%
Phosphorus19mg3%
Potassium78mg2%
Sodium15mg1%
Water120gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.3%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
Christmas
cocktail recipe
cranberry
gin
new years
wine
winter drink
soda water
Cranberry Gin Spritz