Cranberry Gin Spritz

December 2, 2020
Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling
This festive cocktail is perfect for the holidays. This fizzy red drink is made up of cranberry gin liqueur with soda water and sparkling wine.
This recipe is by Zak Stambor and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 3 Ounces Prosecco, or other sparkling wine
- 2 Ounces Koval Cranberry Gin Liqueur
- 1 Ounce soda water
Directions
Pour ingredients into ice-filled rocks or wine glass; stir.
Garnish with a twist of lemon.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving260
Total Fat0.2g0.3%
Sugar23gN/A
Protein0.1g0.2%
Carbs29g10%
Vitamin K0.3µg0.3%
Calcium10mg1%
Folate (food)0.9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.9µg0.2%
Iron0.3mg1.5%
Magnesium10mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.1%
Phosphorus19mg3%
Potassium78mg2%
Sodium15mg1%
Water120gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.3%