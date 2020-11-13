November 13, 2020 | 11:58am
E. Jason Wambsgans / Chicago Tribune
This tasty cranberry-apricot-fig compote is perfect with pancakes, biscuits or pretty much any breakfast food.
This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Total time incorporates cooling.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Cup dried apricot halves, quartered (8 ounces)
- 1/2 Cup diced dried Mission figs (3 ounces)
- 1/4 Cup dried cranberries
- 1 Cup fresh-squeezed orange juice
- 2 Tablespoons honey
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- Grated zest of 1 small lemon
Directions
Put the fruit and orange juice into a medium glass or ceramic baking dish. Microwave on high, stirring often, until very hot, 4 or 5 minutes. (Be careful: The bowl will be very hot.)
Stir in honey, butter and lemon zest; let cool about 1 hour. Juices will thicken. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving176
Total Fat2g4%
Sugar35gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Cholesterol5mg2%
Protein2g4%
Carbs41g14%
Vitamin A89µg10%
Vitamin C25mg28%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium34mg3%
Fiber4g15%
Folate (food)18µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg5%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium20mg5%
Monounsaturated0.6gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus38mg5%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium571mg12%
Sodium5mgN/A
Sugars, added6gN/A
Water68gN/A
Zinc0.2mg2%