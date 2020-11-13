  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Casual Eats
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Casual Eats
4.5
2 ratings

Cranberry-Apricot-Fig Compote

November 13, 2020 | 11:58am
Cooks in 5 minutes
E. Jason Wambsgans / Chicago Tribune

This tasty cranberry-apricot-fig compote is perfect with pancakes, biscuits or pretty much any breakfast food. 

This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 hr 10 m
5 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
176
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Total time incorporates cooling. 

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Cup dried apricot halves, quartered (8 ounces)
  • 1/2 Cup diced dried Mission figs (3 ounces)
  • 1/4 Cup dried cranberries
  • 1 Cup fresh-squeezed orange juice
  • 2 Tablespoons honey
  • 1 Tablespoon butter
  • Grated zest of 1 small lemon

Directions

Put the fruit and orange juice into a medium glass or ceramic baking dish. Microwave on high, stirring often, until very hot, 4 or 5 minutes. (Be careful: The bowl will be very hot.)

Stir in honey, butter and lemon zest; let cool about 1 hour. Juices will thicken. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving176
Total Fat2g4%
Sugar35gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Cholesterol5mg2%
Protein2g4%
Carbs41g14%
Vitamin A89µg10%
Vitamin C25mg28%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium34mg3%
Fiber4g15%
Folate (food)18µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg5%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium20mg5%
Monounsaturated0.6gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus38mg5%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium571mg12%
Sodium5mgN/A
Sugars, added6gN/A
Water68gN/A
Zinc0.2mg2%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
apricot
casual eats
cranberry
eat
fig
compote
Cranberry-Apricot-Fig Compote