  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Maple-glazed corned beef with orange and stout

February 22, 2021
By
Sweet twist on a classic Irish dish
grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

This recipe takes regular corned beef and creates a completely different flavor for your taste buds. Try this corned beef dish with a sweet, peppery maple glaze and roasted with an Irish stout beer and orange slices.

Recipe courtesy of JeanMarie Brownson 

Ready in
3 h 55 m
25 m
(prepare time)
3 h 30 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
739
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Maple Syrup Recipes
10 Creative Beef Recipes
7 Perfect Corn Fritter Recipes You Need to Master

Notes

Look in the meat case for seasoned corned beef that’s ready to cook. A whole corned beef brisket weighs 6 to 8 pounds. A 3-pound flat cut makes for easy slicing.

You can prepare the recipe through step 2 in a slow-cooker set on low. Cooking time will be 6 to 8 hours; add the carrots after 4 hours.

Ingredients

For the corned beef

  • 1 flat cut, corned beef brisket, about 3 pounds
  • 2 medium-size sweet onions, cut into 8 wedges
  • 2 ribs celery, roughly chopped
  • 1 medium-size orange, ends trimmed, halved, thinly sliced
  • 3 large cloves garlic, sliced
  • 1 Teaspoon black peppercorns
  • 1/2 Teaspoon whole cloves
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 Cup stout beer
  • 8 long skinny carrots, 12 ounces total, peeled, cut crosswise in half

For the glaze

  • 1/4 Cup pure maple syrup
  • 1 Tablespoon molasses, optional
  • 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Horseradish sauce, for serving

Directions

For the corned beef

Step 1: Heat the oven to 325F. In a large (6-quart) Dutch oven, put corned beef, wedges from 2 medium-size onions, 2 chopped celery ribs, 1 thinly sliced orange, 3 cloves sliced garlic, 1 teaspoon black peppercorns, ½ teaspoon whole cloves and 2 bay leaves. Add 1 cup stout beer and then cold water to cover everything by 1 inch. Heat to a gentle simmer over medium heat.

Step 2: Place a piece of parchment paper over the top of the pot. Add the lid and carefully slide it into the oven. Bake covered, stirring once or twice, for 2 hours.

Step 3: Add 12 ounces of carrots to pot; cover and continue baking until a fork inserted into meat releases easily, 1 to 1 ½ more hours. Use a slotted spoon to scoop out and discard the orange slices. (Recipe can be prepared to this point and refrigerated in the liquid, covered up to 2 days. Reheat everything over medium-low heat on top of the stove.)

For the glaze

Step 4: In a small saucepan, mix ¼ cup maple syrup, 1 tablespoon molasses if using, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard and ½ teaspoon ground black pepper. Heat to a simmer. Cook and stir until mixture reduces to a thick syrup consistency, about 1 minute. Remove from heat.

Step 5: Heat oven to 375F on convection or 400F on the conventional setting. Use tongs to transfer cooked corned beef to a foil-lined baking pan. Use a slotted spoon to transfer carrots and onion pieces around the meat in the baking pan. (You can strain the broth and save it for the base of a meaty soup.)

Step 6: Drizzle the maple glaze over the meat and the vegetables. Bake, until bubbling hot, about 10 minutes. Transfer corned beef to a cutting board. Slice thinly, across the grain. Arrange on serving platter; pile the carrots and onions alongside the sliced meat. Pass the horseradish sauce.

Tags
best recipes
cooking
corned beef
maple syrup
oranges
stout beer
St.Patrick's Day
Maple-glazed corned beef with orange and stout
Irish dish
corned beef recipes