Maple-glazed corned beef with orange and stout

Step 1: Heat the oven to 325F. In a large (6-quart) Dutch oven, put corned beef, wedges from 2 medium-size onions, 2 chopped celery ribs, 1 thinly sliced orange, 3 cloves sliced garlic, 1 teaspoon black peppercorns, ½ teaspoon whole cloves and 2 bay leaves. Add 1 cup stout beer and then cold water to cover everything by 1 inch. Heat to a gentle simmer over medium heat.

Step 2: Place a piece of parchment paper over the top of the pot. Add the lid and carefully slide it into the oven. Bake covered, stirring once or twice, for 2 hours.

Step 3: Add 12 ounces of carrots to pot; cover and continue baking until a fork inserted into meat releases easily, 1 to 1 ½ more hours. Use a slotted spoon to scoop out and discard the orange slices. (Recipe can be prepared to this point and refrigerated in the liquid, covered up to 2 days. Reheat everything over medium-low heat on top of the stove.)