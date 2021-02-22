Maple-glazed corned beef with orange and stout

This recipe takes regular corned beef and creates a completely different flavor for your taste buds. Try this corned beef dish with a sweet, peppery maple glaze and roasted with an Irish stout beer and orange slices.
Recipe courtesy of JeanMarie Brownson
Notes
Look in the meat case for seasoned corned beef that’s ready to cook. A whole corned beef brisket weighs 6 to 8 pounds. A 3-pound flat cut makes for easy slicing.
You can prepare the recipe through step 2 in a slow-cooker set on low. Cooking time will be 6 to 8 hours; add the carrots after 4 hours.
Ingredients
For the corned beef
- 1 flat cut, corned beef brisket, about 3 pounds
- 2 medium-size sweet onions, cut into 8 wedges
- 2 ribs celery, roughly chopped
- 1 medium-size orange, ends trimmed, halved, thinly sliced
- 3 large cloves garlic, sliced
- 1 Teaspoon black peppercorns
- 1/2 Teaspoon whole cloves
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 Cup stout beer
- 8 long skinny carrots, 12 ounces total, peeled, cut crosswise in half
For the glaze
- 1/4 Cup pure maple syrup
- 1 Tablespoon molasses, optional
- 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- Horseradish sauce, for serving
Directions
For the corned beef
Step 1: Heat the oven to 325F. In a large (6-quart) Dutch oven, put corned beef, wedges from 2 medium-size onions, 2 chopped celery ribs, 1 thinly sliced orange, 3 cloves sliced garlic, 1 teaspoon black peppercorns, ½ teaspoon whole cloves and 2 bay leaves. Add 1 cup stout beer and then cold water to cover everything by 1 inch. Heat to a gentle simmer over medium heat.
Step 2: Place a piece of parchment paper over the top of the pot. Add the lid and carefully slide it into the oven. Bake covered, stirring once or twice, for 2 hours.
Step 3: Add 12 ounces of carrots to pot; cover and continue baking until a fork inserted into meat releases easily, 1 to 1 ½ more hours. Use a slotted spoon to scoop out and discard the orange slices. (Recipe can be prepared to this point and refrigerated in the liquid, covered up to 2 days. Reheat everything over medium-low heat on top of the stove.)
For the glaze
Step 4: In a small saucepan, mix ¼ cup maple syrup, 1 tablespoon molasses if using, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard and ½ teaspoon ground black pepper. Heat to a simmer. Cook and stir until mixture reduces to a thick syrup consistency, about 1 minute. Remove from heat.
Step 5: Heat oven to 375F on convection or 400F on the conventional setting. Use tongs to transfer cooked corned beef to a foil-lined baking pan. Use a slotted spoon to transfer carrots and onion pieces around the meat in the baking pan. (You can strain the broth and save it for the base of a meaty soup.)
Step 6: Drizzle the maple glaze over the meat and the vegetables. Bake, until bubbling hot, about 10 minutes. Transfer corned beef to a cutting board. Slice thinly, across the grain. Arrange on serving platter; pile the carrots and onions alongside the sliced meat. Pass the horseradish sauce.