This recipe is for a creamy onion soup, not a traditional French-style onion soup with cheese on top. Walkabout Soup is quick and easy to prepare with only a few simple ingredients. Try using low-sodium chicken broth and bouillon so the soup does not taste overly salty. You can always add some salt at the end if need be. And almost any melting cheese could be used in place of the Velveeta if you prefer. This recipe makes four small servings, perfect for a first course, or it can easily be doubled and served as a main course along with a salad for a hearty lunch.
Ingredients
- 3 Tablespoons butter
- 2 Cups thinly sliced yellow sweet onions
- 1 can (14.5 to 15 ounces) chicken broth
- 2 chicken bouillon cubes
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
- 1 1/2 to 1 3/4 cups white sauce (recipe follows)
- 1/4 Cup diced Velveeta cubes (compressed in a measuring cup)
- Shredded cheddar cheese, for garnish
- Dark Russian bread, for serving
For the white sauce:
- 3 Tablespoons butter
- 3 Tablespoons flour
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1 1/2 cups whole milk
Directions
Step 1: To a 2-quart saucepan, add 3 tablespoons butter and 2 cups thinly sliced sweet yellow onions. Cook at low to medium heat, stirring frequently, until onions are soft and clear but not brown.
Step 2: Add 1 can (14.5 to 15 ounces) chicken broth, 2 chicken bouillon cubes, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and stir until completely heated through.
Step 3: Add white sauce (directions below) and 1/4 cup diced Velveeta cheese (compressed in a measuring cup). White sauce will be thick because it has been removed from the heat. Simmer on medium-low heat until the cheese is melted and all ingredients are blended, stirring constantly. Turn temperature to warm and let cook for additional 30 to 45 minutes.
Step 4: Serve with a garnish of shredded cheddar cheese and a couple of slices of warm, dark Russian bread.
For the white sauce:
Step 1: In a 1-quart saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons butter and add 3 tablespoons flour. Cook on medium heat until the flour turns thick and comes away from the side of the saucepan.
Step 2: Pour 1 1/2 cups milk into flour a little at a time and stir constantly; add 1/4 teaspoon salt. Mixture should thicken and become like thick pudding. Remember to stir constantly, taking care not to let mixture lump.
Step 3: Remove from heat and set aside until ready to use for the soup.