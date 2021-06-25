Step 1: To a 2-quart saucepan, add 3 tablespoons butter and 2 cups thinly sliced sweet yellow onions. Cook at low to medium heat, stirring frequently, until onions are soft and clear but not brown.

Step 2: Add 1 can (14.5 to 15 ounces) chicken broth, 2 chicken bouillon cubes, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and stir until completely heated through.

Step 3: Add white sauce (directions below) and 1/4 cup diced Velveeta cheese (compressed in a measuring cup). White sauce will be thick because it has been removed from the heat. Simmer on medium-low heat until the cheese is melted and all ingredients are blended, stirring constantly. Turn temperature to warm and let cook for additional 30 to 45 minutes.

Step 4: Serve with a garnish of shredded cheddar cheese and a couple of slices of warm, dark Russian bread.