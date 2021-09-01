The historic grist mill at Dollywood produces wheat for one of the park's most popular souvenirs: cinnamon bread. The warm yeasted bread is covered in a cinnamon-rich topping before baking and a delectable glaze before serving. It's a little bit like a big cinnamon bun, but without any rolling and slicing.
Want a video instructional that walks you through the recipe? Click here.
Notes
Makes one 9×5-inch loaf
Ingredients
- 3/4 Cups sugar, divided
- 3/4 Cups warm milk, divided
- 1/2 Cup warm water
- 1 (1-ounce) package active dry yeast (2 1/4 teaspoons)
- 3 Cups all-purpose flour
- 14 Tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- 1 Teaspoon salt, plus a pinch
- 2 Tablespoons cinnamon
- 1 Cup powdered sugar, sifted
Directions
Step 1: In a large bowl combine 1/4 cup sugar, 1/2 cup warm milk, 1/2 cup warm water and 1 package yeast. Set aside for 10 minutes.
Step 2: Add 3 cups flour, 4 tablespoons softened butter and 1 teaspoon salt and stir.
Step 3: Knead the dough on a lightly floured surface until smooth and elastic, about 5 minutes.
Step 4: Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover tightly with plastic wrap and set aside in a warm place until it doubles in size, about 1 hour.
Step 5: Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine remaining 1/2 cup sugar, 2 tablespoons cinnamon and 8 tablespoons (1 stick) melted butter to make the topping.
Step 6: Remove dough from bowl. Knead dough into a bread-shaped log and place in a lightly greased 9-by-5-inch loaf pan (alternatively, do not grease and line the loaf pan with parchment paper). Make 4 crosswise slits in the dough log.
Step 7: Brush the loaf with the topping, making sure that the topping makes its way into the slits.
Step 8: Set aside in a warm place, uncovered, to rise for 30 more minutes. While the bread is on its second rising, preheat the oven to 350F.
Step 9: Bake for 35 minutes, or until golden brown.
Step 10: Meanwhile, make the glaze: Whisk together 1 cup sifted powdered sugar, remaining 1/4 cup warm milk, remaining 2 tablespoons melted butter and a pinch of salt until smooth. Drizzle the glaze on the warm loaf before serving.