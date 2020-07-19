  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Colorful Meringue Cookies

July 19, 2020
Airy and light
Colorful Meringue Cookies
Photo courtesy of McCormick

These delicious, low-fat meringue cookies are the perfect confection for any holiday celebration. Color them with McCormick Food Coloring to suit your special occasion. Try red and green for a yummy Christmas cookie, pink for Valentine's Day, or even blue for a baby shower. The possibilities are endless!

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
55 m
10 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
71
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 egg whites, at room temperature
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Cream Of Tartar
  • 1 Cup sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 25-30 drops McCormick® Neon Assorted Food Color & Egg Dye

Directions

Preheat oven to 225°F.

Beat egg whites in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until frothy. (If using a freestanding mixer, use wire whisk attachment.) Add cream of tartar; beat until soft peaks form. Increase speed to medium-high. Add sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating until sugar is dissolved and stiff peaks form. Beat in extract and food color until well blended.

Drop by rounded measuring teaspoonfuls about 1 inch apart onto 2 large foil-lined baking sheets sprayed with no stick cooking spray.

Bake both sheets of meringues at the same time 45 minutes. Turn oven off. Let meringues stand in oven 1 hour or until completely cooled.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving71
Sugar17gN/A
Cholesterol0.5mg0.2%
Protein1g2%
Carbs17g6%
Vitamin A0.2µgN/A
Calcium0.9mg0.1%
Folate (food)0.4µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.4µg0.1%
Magnesium1mgN/A
Phosphorus2mgN/A
Potassium36mg1%
Sodium15mg1%
Sugars, added17gN/A
Water8gN/A
