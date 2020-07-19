Colorful Meringue Cookies

These delicious, low-fat meringue cookies are the perfect confection for any holiday celebration. Color them with McCormick Food Coloring to suit your special occasion. Try red and green for a yummy Christmas cookie, pink for Valentine's Day, or even blue for a baby shower. The possibilities are endless!
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 4 egg whites, at room temperature
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Cream Of Tartar
- 1 Cup sugar
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- 25-30 drops McCormick® Neon Assorted Food Color & Egg Dye
Directions
Preheat oven to 225°F.
Beat egg whites in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until frothy. (If using a freestanding mixer, use wire whisk attachment.) Add cream of tartar; beat until soft peaks form. Increase speed to medium-high. Add sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating until sugar is dissolved and stiff peaks form. Beat in extract and food color until well blended.
Drop by rounded measuring teaspoonfuls about 1 inch apart onto 2 large foil-lined baking sheets sprayed with no stick cooking spray.
Bake both sheets of meringues at the same time 45 minutes. Turn oven off. Let meringues stand in oven 1 hour or until completely cooled.