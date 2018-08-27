  1. Home
Coleslaw With Pickled Raisins

There's nothing like a forkful of creamy coleslaw!
This coleslaw is creamy and delicious, with pickled raisins adding a delightful sweet-tangy note. This recipe is courtesy of The SeaShack at The Standard High Line in New York City.

4
Servings
Ingredients

For the coleslaw:

  • 1 Pound white cabbage
  • 4 Ounces carrot
  • 4 1/2 Ounces buttermilk
  • 2 1/2 Ounces Greek yogurt
  • 3 Ounces mayonnaise
  • 1 1/2 Ounce pickles
  • 1/4 Teaspoon mustard powder
  • 3 cracks of black pepper
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon chives, chopped
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 5 Tablespoons pickled raisins (see below)

For the pickled raisins:

  • 1 Pound golden raisins
  • 5 Ounces sugar
  • 7 Ounces rice wine vinegar
  • 1 1/2 Cup water
  • Pinch salt

Directions

For the coleslaw:

Carefully remove the core from the cabbage. Cut the cabbage into quarters to make it easier to work with, then cut the cabbage into thin strips with a knife.

Peel the carrot and grate on the larger side of a box grater.

Finely dice the pickled raisins and mince the chives.

Combine the buttermilk, Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, salt, pepper and mustard powder in a mixing bowl and combine well with a whisk. Add the remaining ingredients for the closeslaw into the bowl and stir well. For best flavor and texture, let the coleslaw sit covered in a refrigerator overnight.

For the pickled raisins:

Place the raisins in a bowl and set aside.

Combine the sugar, vinegar, water and salt in a pot and bring to a simmer while occasionally stirring.

Once the sugar has dissolved in the pot, pour the liquid over the raisins and allow to chill at room temperature. Store chilled in a refrigerator indefinitely.

