Coleslaw With Pickled Raisins

This coleslaw is creamy and delicious, with pickled raisins adding a delightful sweet-tangy note. This recipe is courtesy of The SeaShack at The Standard High Line in New York City.
Carefully remove the core from the cabbage. Cut the cabbage into quarters to make it easier to work with, then cut the cabbage into thin strips with a knife.
Peel the carrot and grate on the larger side of a box grater.
Finely dice the pickled raisins and mince the chives.
Combine the buttermilk, Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, salt, pepper and mustard powder in a mixing bowl and combine well with a whisk. Add the remaining ingredients for the closeslaw into the bowl and stir well. For best flavor and texture, let the coleslaw sit covered in a refrigerator overnight.
Place the raisins in a bowl and set aside.
Combine the sugar, vinegar, water and salt in a pot and bring to a simmer while occasionally stirring.
Once the sugar has dissolved in the pot, pour the liquid over the raisins and allow to chill at room temperature. Store chilled in a refrigerator indefinitely.