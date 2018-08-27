Coleslaw With Pickled Raisins

Carefully remove the core from the cabbage. Cut the cabbage into quarters to make it easier to work with, then cut the cabbage into thin strips with a knife.

Peel the carrot and grate on the larger side of a box grater.

Finely dice the pickled raisins and mince the chives.

Combine the buttermilk, Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, salt, pepper and mustard powder in a mixing bowl and combine well with a whisk. Add the remaining ingredients for the closeslaw into the bowl and stir well. For best flavor and texture, let the coleslaw sit covered in a refrigerator overnight.