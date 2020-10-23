coffee pot roast

October 23, 2020
Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock
This pot roast uses real strong-brewed coffee to give you bold flavors typically reserved for your morning cup of joe.
This recipe by Sue Spitler appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
This is a "favorite recipe of a friend, Judy Pompei," writes Sue Spitler in "1,001 Best Slow-Cooker Recipes." She uses a rump roast, but a chuck roast would work well, too. This recipe has been adapted to include a can of chicken broth for more flavor.
Ingredients
- 2 large onions, thinly sliced
- 1 beef rump roast, about 3 pounds, or 1 chuck roast, about 4 pounds
- 1 (14 1/2-ounce) can chicken broth
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 Cup strong brewed coffee
- 1/4 Cup soy sauce
- 1 Teaspoon dried oregano leaves
- Freshly ground pepper
Directions
Place half of the onions in a slow cooker; top with roast.
Top roast with remaining onions, broth, garlic, bay leaves, coffee, soy sauce, oregano and pepper to taste.
Cover; cook on low until beef is tender, six to eight hours, turning roast once or twice.
Slice beef; serve with broth and onions.
Servings10
Calories Per Serving285
Total Fat16g25%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated6g32%
Cholesterol101mg34%
Protein29g58%
Carbs4g1%
Vitamin A0.6µg0.1%
Vitamin B122µg98%
Vitamin B60.9mg67.2%
Vitamin C2mg3%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.5%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium39mg4%
Fiber0.8g3.3%
Folate (food)22µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)22µg6%
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium40mg10%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg55%
Phosphorus287mg41%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium530mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg19.6%
Sodium575mg24%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.3%
Water184gN/A
Zinc5mg48%