4.5
2 ratings

Coffee Banana Oat Smoothie

August 19, 2020 | 4:54pm
Kick-start your day
Photo courtesy of Seasonal Cravings

If you like coffee and chocolate. you are going to love this healthy coffee banana oat smoothie. Healthy, gluten free and full of protein to keep you full until lunch. 

Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings.

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
277
Calories Per Serving
Notes

For a thicker smoothie, use a frozen banana, or for a thinner smoothie, use no banana.

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup fresh brewed strong coffee
  • 1 banana
  • 1/2 Cup gluten-free oats
  • 1/2 Cup coconut milk or any milk
  • 1 Tablespoon gluten-free chocolate chips
  • 1 handful of ice
  • gluten free chocolate syrup (optional)

Directions

Put all ingredients into a high-powered blender and blitz until mixed.

Serve immediately with a straw.

Top with chocolate syrup and chocolate chips.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving277
Total Fat7g10%
Sugar15gN/A
Saturated3g13%
Cholesterol7mg2%
Protein10g19%
Carbs47g16%
Vitamin A30µg3%
Vitamin B120.3µg11.4%
Vitamin B60.3mg21.7%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0.8µg5.3%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.7%
Vitamin K0.6µg0.5%
Calcium104mg10%
Fiber6g23%
Folate (food)39µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)39µg10%
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium94mg22%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus271mg39%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium513mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg22.3%
Sodium35mg1%
Sugars, added4gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg30%
Water233gN/A
Zinc2mg17%
