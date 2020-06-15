  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Coconut Cherry Oatmeal Cookies

June 15, 2020 | 8:12pm
These tend to disappear quickly
Coconut Cherry Oatmeal Cookies
Photo courtesy of McCormick

This chunky cookie is full of good things - dried cherries, coconut, oats and white chocolate chips. Bake up a batch to share with your family.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
27 m
15 m
(prepare time)
12 m
(cook time)
24
Servings
272
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Cups flour
  • 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon
  • 1 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
  • 3/4 Cups firmly packed light brown sugar
  • 3/4 Cups granulated sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 Teaspoons McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 1 and 1/2 cups dried cherries
  • 1 Cup flaked coconut
  • 1 Cup quick-cooking oats
  • 1 Cup white chocolate chips

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Mix flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt in medium bowl. Set aside. Beat butter and sugars in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla; mix well. Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until well mixed. Stir in cherries, coconut, oats and chocolate chips.

Drop dough by rounded tablespoons 1 1/2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets.

Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool on baking sheets 1 minute. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.

Nutritional Facts
Servings24
Calories Per Serving272
Total Fat12g19%
Sugar24gN/A
Saturated7g37%
Cholesterol35mg12%
Protein3g7%
Carbs38g13%
Vitamin A85µg9%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.4%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.4%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium37mg4%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Iron0.7mg4.1%
Magnesium19mg5%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.3%
Phosphorus75mg11%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium127mg3%
Sodium94mg4%
Sugars, added17gN/A
Trans0.3gN/A
Water10gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.6%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
