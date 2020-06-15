Coconut Cherry Oatmeal Cookies

Preheat oven to 375°F. Mix flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt in medium bowl. Set aside. Beat butter and sugars in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla; mix well. Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until well mixed. Stir in cherries, coconut, oats and chocolate chips.

Drop dough by rounded tablespoons 1 1/2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets.

Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool on baking sheets 1 minute. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.