Slow Cooker Coconut Cake
Ever want to eat a cake hot from the oven? Now you can — and you don't even need an oven! This moist coconut cake is made in a slow cooker, and it rocks!
Recipe courtesy of Holly Clegg from her cookbook "Kitchen 101."
Ingredients
- 1 (18.25-ounce) box yellow cake mix
- 1/4 Cup canola oil
- 2 eggs
- 2 egg whites
- 1 Teaspoon coconut extract
- 1 1/3 Cup light coconut milk, divided
- 2 Tablespoons confectioners' sugar
- 1/4 Cup flaked coconut
Directions
In slow cooker (3 1/2 quarts to 6 quarts), insert plastic liner if desired, or coat with nonstick cooking spray.
In bowl, combine cake mix, oil, eggs, egg whites, coconut extract and 1 cup coconut milk, mixing well. Transfer to slow cooker, cook on high about 1 hour 15 minutes, then check to see if cake is done. Time may vary depending on the size of your slow cooker; in a 4-quart Crock-Pot, expect about 2 hours.
When cake is done, whisk together remaining 1/3 cup coconut milk with confectioners’ sugar, mixing well. Poke holes in hot cake with toothpick; gradually pour coconut milk over top of cake. Sprinkle with coconut and serve.