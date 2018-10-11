  1. Home
Slow Cooker Coconut Cake

By
Staff Writer
Your guests will be in awe of this light and sweet dessert
Coconut Cake

Holly Clegg

Ever want to eat a cake hot from the oven? Now you can — and you don't even need an oven! This moist coconut cake is made in a slow cooker, and it rocks! 

Recipe courtesy of Holly Clegg from her cookbook "Kitchen 101."

16
Servings
186
Calories Per Serving
Makes
16 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 (18.25-ounce) box yellow cake mix
  • 1/4 Cup canola oil
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 egg whites
  • 1 Teaspoon coconut extract
  • 1 1/3 Cup light coconut milk, divided
  • 2 Tablespoons confectioners' sugar
  • 1/4 Cup flaked coconut

Directions

In slow cooker (3 1/2 quarts to 6 quarts), insert plastic liner if desired, or coat with nonstick cooking spray.

In bowl, combine cake mix, oil, eggs, egg whites, coconut extract and 1 cup coconut milk, mixing well. Transfer to slow cooker, cook on high about 1 hour 15 minutes, then check to see if cake is done. Time may vary depending on the size of your slow cooker; in a 4-quart Crock-Pot, expect about 2 hours.

When cake is done, whisk together remaining 1/3 cup coconut milk with confectioners’ sugar, mixing well. Poke holes in hot cake with toothpick; gradually pour coconut milk over top of cake. Sprinkle with coconut and serve.

Tags
coconut cake
coconut
dessert

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
7g
11%
Sugar
15g
N/A
Saturated Fat
3g
13%
Cholesterol
20mg
7%
Protein
2g
5%
Carbs
28g
9%
Vitamin A
9µg
1%
Vitamin D
0.1µg
0.7%
Vitamin E
1mg
6.4%
Vitamin K
3µg
3%
Calcium
72mg
7%
Fiber
0.6g
2.2%
Folate (food)
7µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
38µg
10%
Folic acid
18µg
N/A
Iron
0.8mg
4.5%
Magnesium
5mg
1%
Monounsaturated
3g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
0.8mg
4.8%
Phosphorus
114mg
16%
Polyunsaturated
1g
N/A
Potassium
35mg
1%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.1mg
8.8%
Sodium
253mg
11%
Sugars, added
1g
N/A
Zinc
0.2mg
1.6%
