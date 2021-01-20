  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Coconut Brown Rice

January 20, 2021
Add tropical flavor in your rice
Coconut Brown Rice
Amarita/iStock via Getty Images

Pair this side dish with delicious Thai spiced meat or tofu. This rice recipe isn't just normal brown rice because it included shredded coconut and coconut milk that adds a slightly sweet and creamy taste.

This recipe is by Jeanmarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
55 m
10 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
271
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Cups long grain brown rice
  • 1 Cup shredded unsweetened coconut, optional
  • 1/2 Cup unsweetened coconut milk
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 3/4 Teaspoons salt
  • Toasted coconut for garnish, optional
  • Chinese chile crisp or red pepper hot sauce (such as peri peri), for serving

Directions

Put 3 cups of water, rice, coconut, coconut milk, garlic and salt into a 3-quart saucepan.

Heat to a boil.

Reduce heat to very low.

Simmer, tightly covered, stirring once or twice, until water is absorbed and rice is tender, about 40 minutes.

Let stand off the heat, 10 minutes.

Fluff rice with a fork.

Garnish with toasted coconut.

Serve hot jazzed up with hot sauce.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving271
Total Fat11g17%
Sugar0.8gN/A
Saturated9g45%
Protein5g9%
Carbs39g13%
Vitamin A0.4µgN/A
Vitamin B60.3mg22.4%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin K0.1µg0.1%
Calcium23mg2%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)13µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)13µg3%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium84mg20%
Monounsaturated0.9gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg14%
Phosphorus162mg23%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium222mg5%
Sodium172mg7%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg17.3%
Water18gN/A
Zinc1mg11%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
brown rice
coconut
coconut milk
side dish recipe
take out
Thai Recipe
shredded coconut
Coconut Brown Rice