Coconut Brown Rice

January 20, 2021
Amarita/iStock via Getty Images
Pair this side dish with delicious Thai spiced meat or tofu. This rice recipe isn't just normal brown rice because it included shredded coconut and coconut milk that adds a slightly sweet and creamy taste.
This recipe is by Jeanmarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups long grain brown rice
- 1 Cup shredded unsweetened coconut, optional
- 1/2 Cup unsweetened coconut milk
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 3/4 Teaspoons salt
- Toasted coconut for garnish, optional
- Chinese chile crisp or red pepper hot sauce (such as peri peri), for serving
Directions
Put 3 cups of water, rice, coconut, coconut milk, garlic and salt into a 3-quart saucepan.
Heat to a boil.
Reduce heat to very low.
Simmer, tightly covered, stirring once or twice, until water is absorbed and rice is tender, about 40 minutes.
Let stand off the heat, 10 minutes.
Fluff rice with a fork.
Garnish with toasted coconut.
Serve hot jazzed up with hot sauce.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving271
Total Fat11g17%
Sugar0.8gN/A
Saturated9g45%
Protein5g9%
Carbs39g13%
Vitamin A0.4µgN/A
Vitamin B60.3mg22.4%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin K0.1µg0.1%
Calcium23mg2%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)13µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)13µg3%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium84mg20%
Monounsaturated0.9gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg14%
Phosphorus162mg23%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium222mg5%
Sodium172mg7%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg17.3%
Water18gN/A
Zinc1mg11%