Cluckin Bacon Twisted Cristo

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray a cookie sheet with non-stick spray and set aside.

Whisk eggs in a shallow dish until well blended.

To assemble 1 sandwich, spread 1/2 tablespoon ranch dressing on one side of first slice of bread then spread 1/2 tablespoon ranch dressing on one side of a second slice of bread.

On the first slice of bread, with ranch dressing side up, dip the opposite side into eggs and coat well. Place bread, egg side down (ranch side up), on the baking sheet.

Layer sandwich as such: 3 slices of chicken, 1 slice of cheese, 3 slices of bacon, 1 slice of cheese, second slice of bread (ranch side down).

Repeat for second sandwich.

Bake 8 minutes; turn over. Bake additional 6 minutes or until second side is golden brown. Dust top of each sandwich with powdered sugar. Serve warm.