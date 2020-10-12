  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Cluckin Bacon Twisted Cristo

October 12, 2020
A Missouri twist on a Monte Cristo
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

Provel cheese is unique to Missouri, and makes this St. Louis-style sandwich stand out. If you do not have Provel cheese, you can substitute with slices of provolone and Swiss cheese.

Recipe courtesy of Kathy F. from Missouri, America's Best Recipe Contest/Eggland's Best

Ready in
30
10
(prepare time)
20
(cook time)
2
Servings
1068
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 slices of white or wheat bread
  • 2 Tablespoons ranch dressing
  • 6 slices of cooked bacon
  • 4 slices of Provel cheese
  • 6 slices of thin, deli-style chicken
  • 2 Eggland’s Best Eggs (large)
  • powdered sugar, for dusting

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray a cookie sheet with non-stick spray and set aside.

Whisk eggs in a shallow dish until well blended.

To assemble 1 sandwich, spread 1/2 tablespoon ranch dressing on one side of first slice of bread then spread 1/2 tablespoon ranch dressing on one side of a second slice of bread.

On the first slice of bread, with ranch dressing side up, dip the opposite side into eggs and coat well. Place bread, egg side down (ranch side up), on the baking sheet.

Layer sandwich as such: 3 slices of chicken, 1 slice of cheese, 3 slices of bacon, 1 slice of cheese, second slice of bread (ranch side down).

Repeat for second sandwich.

Bake 8 minutes; turn over. Bake additional 6 minutes or until second side is golden brown. Dust top of each sandwich with powdered sugar. Serve warm.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving1068
Total Fat79g100%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated29g100%
Cholesterol342mg100%
Protein52g100%
Carbs35g12%
Vitamin A263µg29%
Vitamin B122µg67%
Vitamin B60.7mg53.7%
Vitamin C1mg2%
Vitamin D2µg12%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K25µg21%
Calcium497mg50%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)78µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)98µg24%
Folic acid12µgN/A
Iron4mg22%
Magnesium75mg18%
Monounsaturated28gN/A
Niacin (B3)13mg79%
Phosphorus714mg100%
Polyunsaturated15gN/A
Potassium547mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.8mg59.4%
Sodium1487mg62%
Sugars, added4gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg47.2%
Trans1gN/A
Water175gN/A
Zinc5mg48%
