Shepherd's pie has a deeply flavorful ground beef mixture, thanks to sage, thyme, onion, garlic and a splash of red wine for extra depth. The only thing that makes it better? The creamy mashed potato topping.
This recipe is courtesy of Idaho Potatoes.
Ingredients
- 3 Ounces heavy cream
- 4 medium Idaho Russet Burbank potatoes
- 2 Pounds ground or chopped beef (cooked)
- 6 Ounces diced carrots
- 1/4 Ounce fresh garlic
- 3 chopped sage leaves
- 1/4 Ounce chopped thyme
- 1 Ounce olive oil
- 12 Ounces beef stock
- 3 Ounces celery diced
- 6 Ounces onion diced
- 3 Ounces leek, finely chopped
- 6 Cups chicken stock
- 1 Ounce parsley
- 2 Ounces roux
- 3 Ounces red wine (Merlot)
- 2 Ounces butter
Directions
Peel and boil Idaho potatoes in chicken stock.
Strain and mash with butter, cream, and salt and pepper to taste
Let cool at room temperature.
In a white hot pan add celery carrots, leeks, and onion. Sear for 2 minutes stirring constantly.
Add olive oil, meat, herbs, and garlic Cook until well done
Deglaze with wine and add beef stock and parsley.
Reduce liquid in half.
Add roux, cool.
Combine mixture with beef and place in oven proof Ramekins.
Pipe (pastry bag) potatoes 3/4 inch thick on top of beef mixture.
Cover completely.
Bake at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes.
Finish with grated Asiago cheese