3.333335
3 ratings

Basic But Wonderful Ceviche

June 21, 2021 | 3:59pm
By
Consider adding the vegetables toward the very end to keep them nice and crunchy
Ceviche recipe
Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

Ceviche is simply bite-sized pieces of super fresh fish fillets marinated in freshly squeezed citrus juice until the fish gets firmer and more opaque, just like if it had been cooked using heat. Simply combine all the ingredients and let them marinate until the fish is “cooked” to your liking.

Ready in
1 h
30 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
117
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound very fresh ocean whitefish fillets (halibut, snapper, flounder, etc.) cut into medium dice
  • 1/2 Cup freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1/2 Cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 medium red onion, cut into julienne strips
  • 1/2 red or yellow bell pepper, cut into medium dice
  • 1 ear fresh sweet corn, kernels removed and cob discarded
  • 1-2 fresh jalapenos, sliced into 1/8-inch rounds
  • 1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil (optional)
  • Salt, as needed
  • 1/2 bunch cilantro, roughly chopped
  • Tortilla chips as needed for serving

Directions

Step 1: Combine all ingredients except cilantro and tortilla chips in a non-reactive bowl and refrigerate 30 minutes.

Step 2: Stir in cilantro and serve immediately with tortilla chips.

