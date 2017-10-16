Classic Lemon Meringue Pie

When true meringue was first seen in the 17th century, it was often called “sugar puff.” Lemon meringue as it is commonly known today evolved in America in the 19th century. When life gives you lemons...make pie!
You can make this pie using store bought pie dough, pre-baked pie shells or just use this recipe and make your own perfect pie crust.
I recommend pre-baked pie crusts for this recipe in order to save time, as it is quite a complex recipe already.
Preheat oven to 375°F.
In a medium mixing bowl, whisk egg yolks, set aside
In a saucepan over medium heat, whisk the water, cornstarch, sugar and salt.
Once the mixture comes to a boil, remove from heat and gradually add the cornstarch mixture to the egg yolks.
Return the mixture to the stove and on a low heat, whisking constantly, add the butter, lemon juice and lemon zest until mixture becomes thick, about 10 minutes.
Pour the mixture into your pre-baked pie crust.
In a standing mixer, beat the egg whites and cream of tartar until it forms soft peaks.
Slowly add the sugar to your egg whites until the peaks become hard.
Top the entire pie with this meringue mixture and bake at 375°F for about 10 minutes or until golden brown.
Pie must cool completely before cutting.