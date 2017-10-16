Classic Lemon Meringue Pie

Everyone should have this classic recipe up their sleeve!

When true meringue was first seen in the 17th century, it was often called “sugar puff.” Lemon meringue as it is commonly known today evolved in America in the 19th century. When life gives you lemons...make pie!

You can make this pie using store bought pie dough, pre-baked pie shells or just use this recipe and make your own perfect pie crust.

I recommend pre-baked pie crusts for this recipe in order to save time, as it is quite a complex recipe already.