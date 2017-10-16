  1. Home
Classic Lemon Meringue Pie
Everyone should have this classic recipe up their sleeve!
Oct 16, 2017 | 11:06 am
By
Editor
Lemon Meringue
When true meringue was first seen  in the 17th century, it was often called “sugar puff.” Lemon meringue as it is commonly known today evolved in America in the 19th century. When life gives you lemons...make pie!

You can make this pie using store bought pie dough, pre-baked pie shells or just use this recipe and make your own perfect pie crust.

I recommend pre-baked pie crusts for this recipe in order to save time, as it is quite a complex recipe already.

10
Servings
144
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the lemon filling:

  • 1 (9-inch) pre-baked pie shell or make from scratch
  • 4 egg yolks (reserve whites for meringue)
  • 2 tablespoon butter
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 1/4 cup water
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch
  • zest of one lemon
  • pinch of salt

For the merinque topping:

  • 4 egg whites
  • 3 tablespoons of sugar
  • pinch of cream of tartar

Directions

For the lemon filling:

Preheat oven to 375°F.

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk egg yolks, set aside

In a saucepan over medium heat, whisk the water, cornstarch, sugar and salt.

Once the mixture comes to a boil, remove from heat and gradually add the cornstarch mixture to the egg yolks.

Return the mixture to the stove and on a low heat, whisking constantly, add the butter, lemon juice and lemon zest until mixture becomes thick, about 10 minutes.

Pour the mixture into your pre-baked pie crust.

For the merinque topping:

In a standing mixer, beat the egg whites and cream of tartar until it forms soft peaks. 

Slowly add the sugar to your egg whites until the peaks become hard.

Top the entire pie with this meringue mixture and bake at 375°F for about 10 minutes or until golden brown.

Pie must cool completely before cutting.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
2g
3%
Sugar
2g
2%
Cholesterol
1mg
0%
Carbohydrate, by difference
29g
22%
Protein
1g
2%
Vitamin A, RAE
33µg
5%
Calcium, Ca
197mg
20%
Choline, total
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
13µg
3%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
8mg
3%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
23mg
3%
Selenium, Se
2µg
4%
Sodium, Na
142mg
9%
Water
23g
1%
Have a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.