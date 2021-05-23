  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Classic Italian Salad

May 23, 2021 | 3:32pm
Make this salad for dinner tonight
Classic Italian Salad recipe - The Daily Meal
Andrew Meade Photography/Courtesy

Simple, fresh ingredients make this salad a favorite of everyone who tastes it. Garbanzo beans, hard boiled egg, Kalamata olives and tomato wedges are tossed with crunchy romaine then drizzled with a tart Italian dressing.

This recipe is from Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
6
Servings
677
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3 heads romaine, washed and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1 large ripe tomato, cut into 6 wedges
  • 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 (15-ounce) can garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained
  • 15 Kalamata olives
  • 1 stalk celery, thinly sliced
  • 1 hard boiled egg, cut into quarters
  • Salt and black pepper, to taste
  • 1/2 Cup Italian dressing (recipe follows)

For the Italian dressing:

  • 1 Cup red wine vinegar
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 1/2 cups extra virgin olive oil
  • Salt and black pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: In a large serving bowl, place 3 heads romaine (washed and cut into 2-inch pieces). Place 6 large tomato wedges around the sides of the bowl.

Step 2: Over the romaine, sprinkle 1/2 a small thinly sliced red onion, 1 (15-ounce) can garbanzo beans, 15 Kalamata olives and 1 thinly sliced stalk of celery. Place 1 quartered hard boiled egg around the edges of the bowl.

Step 3: Season with salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle with 1/2 cup Italian salad dressing, toss and serve.

For the Italian dressing:

Step 1: In a large bowl, whisk together 1 cup red wine vinegar, the juice from 1 lemon and 4 cloves minced garlic.

Step 2: Slowly drizzle in 1 1/2 cups olive oil, whisking constantly until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Alternatively, use a blender or a food processor to prepare dressing.

Step 3: Transfer dressing to a jar or airtight container and refrigerate until needed. Makes about 2 1/2 cups.

Tags
appetizer
best recipes
celery
chickpeas
dressing
egg
garbanzo beans
healthy
kalamata
lettuce
olives
red onion
salad
salad dressing
sauce
side dish
tomato
italian dressing
romaine
Classic Italian Salad
hard boiled egg