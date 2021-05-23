Simple, fresh ingredients make this salad a favorite of everyone who tastes it. Garbanzo beans, hard boiled egg, Kalamata olives and tomato wedges are tossed with crunchy romaine then drizzled with a tart Italian dressing.
This recipe is from Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 3 heads romaine, washed and cut into 2-inch pieces
- 1 large ripe tomato, cut into 6 wedges
- 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 (15-ounce) can garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained
- 15 Kalamata olives
- 1 stalk celery, thinly sliced
- 1 hard boiled egg, cut into quarters
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 1/2 Cup Italian dressing (recipe follows)
For the Italian dressing:
- 1 Cup red wine vinegar
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 1/2 cups extra virgin olive oil
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: In a large serving bowl, place 3 heads romaine (washed and cut into 2-inch pieces). Place 6 large tomato wedges around the sides of the bowl.
Step 2: Over the romaine, sprinkle 1/2 a small thinly sliced red onion, 1 (15-ounce) can garbanzo beans, 15 Kalamata olives and 1 thinly sliced stalk of celery. Place 1 quartered hard boiled egg around the edges of the bowl.
Step 3: Season with salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle with 1/2 cup Italian salad dressing, toss and serve.
For the Italian dressing:
Step 1: In a large bowl, whisk together 1 cup red wine vinegar, the juice from 1 lemon and 4 cloves minced garlic.
Step 2: Slowly drizzle in 1 1/2 cups olive oil, whisking constantly until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Alternatively, use a blender or a food processor to prepare dressing.
Step 3: Transfer dressing to a jar or airtight container and refrigerate until needed. Makes about 2 1/2 cups.