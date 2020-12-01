  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Eggnog For One

December 1, 2020 | 11:24am
Mug perfect for one
Eggnog For One
bhofack2/iStock via Getty Images

Eggnog and Christmas go hand in hand. Instead of buying a carton from the grocery store, try making this simple and easy recipe you can make in your own kitchen. 

This recipe is by Vincent Gasnier and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
Ingredients

  • 2 Ounces brandy
  • 2 Ounces dark rum
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 1/4 Teaspoon sugar syrup
  • 2/3 Cups half-and-half
  • Ground nutmeg

Directions

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.

Add brandy, rum, egg yolk and sugar syrup.

Shake vigorously; strain into a tall glass.

Pour in cold half-and-half; stir.

Garnish with nutmeg.

