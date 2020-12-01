Eggnog For One

December 1, 2020 | 11:24am
bhofack2/iStock via Getty Images
Eggnog and Christmas go hand in hand. Instead of buying a carton from the grocery store, try making this simple and easy recipe you can make in your own kitchen.
This recipe is by Vincent Gasnier and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 Ounces brandy
- 2 Ounces dark rum
- 1 egg yolk
- 1/4 Teaspoon sugar syrup
- 2/3 Cups half-and-half
- Ground nutmeg
Directions
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
Add brandy, rum, egg yolk and sugar syrup.
Shake vigorously; strain into a tall glass.
Pour in cold half-and-half; stir.
Garnish with nutmeg.