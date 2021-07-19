Step 1: Make the vinaigrette.

Step 2: Peel 1 grapefruit with a knife as follows: Slice the ends off. Put the grapefruit on the cutting board cut side down. Use a large knife to cut away all the rind and white pith, curving the knife with the curve of the fruit. Then use the knife to slice the grapefruit horizontally into ¼-inch thick slices. Do the same with the 2 blood oranges.

Step 3: Arrange the grapefruit and blood orange slices in alternate colors in a ring on a large serving platter. Sprinkle with mandarin segment pieces and then 1 diced avocado.

Step 4: Cut the endive in halve lengthwise, then cut crosswise into ½-inch-wide slices. Put into a large bowl with 1/2 small radicchio head and 2 cups escarole. Add 2-3 tablespoons of the vinaigrette and toss to mix. Drizzle remaining 1-2 tablespoons vinaigrette over the citrus.

Step 5: Arrange the dressed lettuces in the center of the citrus. Use a vegetable peeler to shave the ricotta over the whole plate. Sprinkle with nuts and pepper. Serve immediately.