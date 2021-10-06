Step 1: Strain garbanzo beans and white beans over a bowl to catch the juices. Reserve the juices. Put 4 ounces of garbanzo beans and 4 ounces of white beans into a blender or food processor. Save remaining beans for another use.

Step 2: Add 1/4 cup tahini, 2 tablespoons each oil and lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon cayenne and 1/4 cup of the reserved bean liquid. Process until very smooth. Taste and add remaining oil and lemon juice as desired. Puree. Add more bean liquid (or cold water) to reach desired thickness. Scrape into a bowl.

Step 3: Stir in grated lemon rind. Taste and adjust salt. Refrigerate covered up to several days.

Step 4: Serve with a pool of extra virgin olive oil poured over the hummus. Top with one or more of the options, as desired.