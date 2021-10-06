Tahini and garbanzo beans, a.k.a. chickpeas, make classic hummus. Replacing some of the garbanzo beans with white beans yields a lighter, creamier version that’s a delicious, satisfying dip for raw vegetables and crackers. A garnish of tangy ground sumac underscores the lemon flavors. This recipe doubles nicely and keeps for about a week in the refrigerator.
Ingredients
- 1 (15-ounce) can garbanzo beans
- 1 (15-ounce) can white beans
- 1/4 Cup tahini, at room temperature
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/8 Teaspoon cayenne pepper
- Grated rind from 1 small lemon
- Extra virgin olive oil, for serving
- Optional toppings: crushed red pepper flakes; ground sumac; chopped fresh herbs (such as dill, cilantro, parsley or chives)
Directions
Step 1: Strain garbanzo beans and white beans over a bowl to catch the juices. Reserve the juices. Put 4 ounces of garbanzo beans and 4 ounces of white beans into a blender or food processor. Save remaining beans for another use.
Step 2: Add 1/4 cup tahini, 2 tablespoons each oil and lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon cayenne and 1/4 cup of the reserved bean liquid. Process until very smooth. Taste and add remaining oil and lemon juice as desired. Puree. Add more bean liquid (or cold water) to reach desired thickness. Scrape into a bowl.
Step 3: Stir in grated lemon rind. Taste and adjust salt. Refrigerate covered up to several days.
Step 4: Serve with a pool of extra virgin olive oil poured over the hummus. Top with one or more of the options, as desired.