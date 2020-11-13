Cinnamon Trail Mix

Mix cereals, almonds and pretzels in large microwaveable bowl. Set aside.

Microwave butter in small microwavable bowl on HIGH 40 seconds or until melted. Stir in vanilla, brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg.

Pour over cereal mixture; toss to coat evenly.

Microwave, uncovered, on HIGH 5 to 6 minutes or until cereal is crisp, stirring every 2 minutes.

Stir in cranberries.

Spread trail mix on foil-lined baking sheet.

Let stand until cooled to room temperature.

Store in airtight container.