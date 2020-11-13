November 13, 2020 | 1:45pm
Courtesy of McCormick
This cinnamon trail mix is a perfect snack for game day, movie night, a picnic, a hike or really, any time you're a little hungry.
Ingredients
- 3 Cups Corn Chex Cereal
- 3 Cups Wheat Chex Cereal
- 2 Cups whole almonds
- 2 Cups mini pretzels
- 1/2 Cup (1 stick) butter
- 3 Tablespoons vanilla extract, preferably McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1 Tablespoon packed brown sugar
- 1 Tablespoon cinnamon, preferably McCormick Ground Cinnamon
- 1/8 Teaspoon nutmeg, preferably McCormick Ground Nutmeg
- 1 Cup dried cranberries
Directions
Mix cereals, almonds and pretzels in large microwaveable bowl. Set aside.
Microwave butter in small microwavable bowl on HIGH 40 seconds or until melted. Stir in vanilla, brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg.
Pour over cereal mixture; toss to coat evenly.
Microwave, uncovered, on HIGH 5 to 6 minutes or until cereal is crisp, stirring every 2 minutes.
Stir in cranberries.
Spread trail mix on foil-lined baking sheet.
Let stand until cooled to room temperature.
Store in airtight container.
Servings12
Calories Per Serving478
Total Fat21g33%
Sugar12gN/A
Saturated6g30%
Cholesterol20mg7%
Protein11g22%
Carbs65g22%
Vitamin A186µg21%
Vitamin B121µg46%
Vitamin B60.4mg29.5%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0.8µg5.6%
Vitamin E7mg45%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium144mg14%
Fiber8g30%
Folate (food)77µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)381µg95%
Folic acid179µgN/A
Iron10mg54%
Magnesium92mg22%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg37%
Phosphorus226mg32%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium346mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg51.4%
Sodium613mg26%
Sugars, added1gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg43.4%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water8gN/A
Zinc4mg35%