  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Baking 101

Cinnamon Roll Pie
This gooey cinnamon roll pie will have you in swirls!
Oct 13, 2017 | 5:39 am
By
Editor
Cinnamon Roll Pie
Chocolate Covered Katie

If you're a cinnamon roll fan who is looking for a gluten-free pie option, then this is the pie for you. I like that it's very simple to make, and still delicious.

This recipe is courtesy of Chocolate Covered Katie.

8
Servings
550
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 1 cup quick oats
  • 2 cans garbanzo or white beans, drained and rinsed (500g after draining)
  • 1/4 cup applesauce
  • 2 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 3 tablespoons canola or coconut oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar or sucanat (feel free to use less)
  • 2 tablespoons cinnamon

For the frosting:

  • 1/2 cup country crock spread
  • 2 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1 1/2 cup confectioners sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Blend all ingredients very, very well in a food processor. Pour into an oiled pan. (I used a 10-inch springform pan, but you can use a smaller pan if you want a really deep-dish pie.) Cook at 350°F for around 35 minutes.

For the frosting:

For Frosting, in large bowl, with electric mixer, beat Spread with cream cheese. Add remaining ingredients and beat until smooth. Evenly spread the pie with frosting. Serve warm.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
28g
40%
Sugar
14g
16%
Saturated Fat
12g
50%
Cholesterol
7mg
2%
Carbohydrate, by difference
75g
58%
Protein
7g
15%
Vitamin A, RAE
201µg
29%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
9µg
10%
Calcium, Ca
48mg
5%
Choline, total
15mg
4%
Fiber, total dietary
9g
36%
Folate, total
58µg
15%
Iron, Fe
4mg
22%
Magnesium, Mg
46mg
14%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
3mg
21%
Phosphorus, P
172mg
25%
Selenium, Se
12µg
22%
Sodium, Na
288mg
19%
Water
26g
1%
Zinc, Zn
2mg
25%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.