Cinnamon Roll Pie

If you're a cinnamon roll fan who is looking for a gluten-free pie option, then this is the pie for you. I like that it's very simple to make, and still delicious.
This recipe is courtesy of Chocolate Covered Katie.
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Blend all ingredients very, very well in a food processor. Pour into an oiled pan. (I used a 10-inch springform pan, but you can use a smaller pan if you want a really deep-dish pie.) Cook at 350°F for around 35 minutes.
For Frosting, in large bowl, with electric mixer, beat Spread with cream cheese. Add remaining ingredients and beat until smooth. Evenly spread the pie with frosting. Serve warm.