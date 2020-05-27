Cinnamon Beef Tagine

Enjoy the aromatic flavors of cinnamon, cumin, ginger, bay leaf and red pepper with this traditional Moroccan stew made with beef, butternut squash and sweet potatoes.
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds top round beef, cut in 3/4-inch cubes
- 2 Tablespoons flour
- 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
- 14 1/2 Ounces beef broth (1 can)
- 1 medium onion, cut into small wedges
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Ground Cumin
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Ginger
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Sea Salt Grinder
- 1/8 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cayenne Red Pepper
- 1 McCormick® Bay Leaves
- 4 Cups cubed butternut squash (3/4-inch cubes)
- 3 Cups cubed sweet potatoes (3/4-inch cubes)
- 1 red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1/2 Cup raisins
Directions
Coat beef cubes with flour.
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in large saucepan or Dutch oven on medium-high heat.
Add 1/2 of the beef; cook 5 minutes or until browned on all sides.
Remove beef from pan, and repeat with remaining beef and oil.
Remove beef from pan; set aside.
Stir broth, onion, cinnamon, cumin, ginger, sea salt, ground red pepper and bay leaf into pan.
Bring to boil, stirring to release brown bits in bottom of pan.
Return meat to pan. Add vegetables; mix well and return to boil.
Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 30 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
Stir in raisins.
Serve with couscous, if desired.