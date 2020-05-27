  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Cinnamon Beef Tagine

May 27, 2020 | 1:41pm
Enjoy a nice tagine from the Maghreb
Cinnamon Beef Tagine

Courtesy of McCormick

Enjoy the aromatic flavors of cinnamon, cumin, ginger, bay leaf and red pepper with this traditional Moroccan stew made with beef, butternut squash and sweet potatoes.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
1 h
15 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
306
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Pounds top round beef, cut in 3/4-inch cubes
  • 2 Tablespoons flour
  • 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
  • 14 1/2 Ounces beef broth (1 can)
  • 1 medium onion, cut into small wedges
  • 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon
  • 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Ground Cumin
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Ginger
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Sea Salt Grinder
  • 1/8 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cayenne Red Pepper
  • 1 McCormick® Bay Leaves
  • 4 Cups cubed butternut squash (3/4-inch cubes)
  • 3 Cups cubed sweet potatoes (3/4-inch cubes)
  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1/2 Cup raisins

Directions

Coat beef cubes with flour.

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in large saucepan or Dutch oven on medium-high heat.

Add 1/2 of the beef; cook 5 minutes or until browned on all sides.

Remove beef from pan, and repeat with remaining beef and oil.

Remove beef from pan; set aside.

Stir broth, onion, cinnamon, cumin, ginger, sea salt, ground red pepper and bay leaf into pan.

Bring to boil, stirring to release brown bits in bottom of pan.

Return meat to pan. Add vegetables; mix well and return to boil.

Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 30 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

Stir in raisins.

Serve with couscous, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving306
Total Fat9g15%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated3g13%
Cholesterol71mg24%
Protein28g55%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A752µg84%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.9mg72.7%
Vitamin C36mg40%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E2mg16%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium91mg9%
Fiber4g18%
Folate (food)40µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)40µg10%
Iron4mg23%
Magnesium71mg17%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg46%
Phosphorus323mg46%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium1006mg21%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.6%
Sodium567mg24%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg19.2%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water264gN/A
Zinc7mg59%
