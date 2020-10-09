Cinnamon and Vanilla Date Shake

Put the almonds in a storage container, add enough water to cover, cover the container, and soak overnight. Drain and rinse.

In a high-speed blender, combine the soaked almonds with 2 cups water and pulse until smooth.

Strain, if needed (if you pulse enough, it should not need straining because a little texture is nice), and return the almond milk to the blender.

Add the banana and pulse until smooth. Add the dates, cinnamon, vanilla, stevia, and ice and blend until creamy and smooth.

Serve immediately with a straw. Enjoy!