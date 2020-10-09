  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Cinnamon and Vanilla Date Shake

October 9, 2020 | 12:33pm
Creamy, dreamy and delicious
Photo courtesy of Mareya Ibrahim

 If you close your eyes, you might mistaken this for an ice cream shake, but it’s totally dairy-free. And the secret to it's dreamy texture is the frozen bananas. 

Recipe courtesy of Mareya Ibrahim,  Eat Like You Give A Fork: The Real Dish on Eating to Thrive

Ready in
20 m
1 day
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
2
Servings
645
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup almonds
  • 1/2 frozen banana
  • 6 pitted dates
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 Cup ice
  • A few drops liquid stevia, or 1 teaspoon granulated stevia

Directions

Put the almonds in a storage container, add enough water to cover, cover the container, and soak overnight. Drain and rinse.

In a high-speed blender, combine the soaked almonds with 2 cups water and pulse until smooth.

Strain, if needed (if you pulse enough, it should not need straining because a little texture is nice), and return the almond milk to the blender.

Add the banana and pulse until smooth. Add the dates, cinnamon, vanilla, stevia, and ice and blend until creamy and smooth.

Serve immediately with a straw. Enjoy!

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving645
Total Fat36g55%
Sugar55gN/A
Saturated3g14%
Protein17g34%
Carbs77g26%
Vitamin A6µg1%
Vitamin B60.4mg29.7%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin E18mg100%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium255mg25%
Fiber15g61%
Folate (food)48µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)48µg12%
Iron3mg19%
Magnesium241mg57%
Monounsaturated23gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg25%
Phosphorus396mg57%
Polyunsaturated9gN/A
Potassium1136mg24%
Riboflavin (B2)0.9mg67.7%
Sodium4mgN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg16%
Water100gN/A
Zinc3mg24%
Tags
best recipes
cinnamon
date
shake
vanilla